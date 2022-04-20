‘The Godfather Buck,’ starring Kyle Lowder, is a powerful film

Kyle Lowder in 'The Godfather Buck.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

“The Godfather Buck,” starring Emmy nominee Kyle Lowder, is a powerhouse film that was directed by Thomas Churchill (“The Amityville Harvest”).

It was released via Gravitas Ventures on April 19, and it is available in select U.S. theaters and VOD.

Kyle Lowder (“Days of Our Lives”) and Frederick Keeve star as two brothers, Steven and Dan Madden respectively, who meet once a year at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear. While there, they hunt white-tailed deer for one week.

In this moving feature film, concealed family secrets and lies will be revealed when their stepbrother, Andrew Madden (played by Indar Smith) stops by for a visit one evening, and that will impact and change all of their lives forever.

Lead actor Frederick Keeve did a solid job also writing the film’s screenplay. It consists of a stirring musical score by Timothy L. Osborne, which helps create an eerie mood.

The trailer for “The Godfather Buck” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, Kyle Lowder and Frederick Keeve deliver commanding performances in this film, while Indar Smith is a revelation as Andrew. They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it shows. While the movie may not be perfect, it is certainly worth checking out.

The script by Frederick Keeve is resonant and noteworthy, and the acting by the cast is noteworthy. “The Godfather Buck” garners four out of five stars.