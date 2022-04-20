Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘The Godfather Buck,’ starring Kyle Lowder, is a powerful film

“The Godfather Buck,” starring Emmy nominee Kyle Lowder, is a powerhouse film that was directed by Thomas Churchill/

Published

Kyle Lowder in 'The Godfather Buck'
Kyle Lowder in 'The Godfather Buck.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.
Kyle Lowder in 'The Godfather Buck.' Photo Courtesy of Gravitas Ventures.

“The Godfather Buck,” starring Emmy nominee Kyle Lowder, is a powerhouse film that was directed by Thomas Churchill (“The Amityville Harvest”).

It was released via Gravitas Ventures on April 19, and it is available in select U.S. theaters and VOD.

Kyle Lowder (“Days of Our Lives”) and Frederick Keeve star as two brothers, Steven and Dan Madden respectively, who meet once a year at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear. While there, they hunt white-tailed deer for one week.

In this moving feature film, concealed family secrets and lies will be revealed when their stepbrother, Andrew Madden (played by Indar Smith) stops by for a visit one evening, and that will impact and change all of their lives forever.

Lead actor Frederick Keeve did a solid job also writing the film’s screenplay. It consists of a stirring musical score by Timothy L. Osborne, which helps create an eerie mood.

The trailer for “The Godfather Buck” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, Kyle Lowder and Frederick Keeve deliver commanding performances in this film, while Indar Smith is a revelation as Andrew. They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it shows. While the movie may not be perfect, it is certainly worth checking out.

The script by Frederick Keeve is resonant and noteworthy, and the acting by the cast is noteworthy. “The Godfather Buck” garners four out of five stars.

In this article:days of our lives, Film, Frederick Keeve, Indar Smith, Kyle Lowder, the godfather buck, thomas j. churchill
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February Thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February

World

Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ‘last days’

Ukraine received fighter jets to help resist the Russian invasion, as Moscow intensified its offensive in the east.

18 hours ago

World

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia’s invasion.

15 hours ago
A funeral ceremony at a cemetery in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russia is accused of massacring hundreds of civilians A funeral ceremony at a cemetery in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russia is accused of massacring hundreds of civilians

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia says its forces have carried out dozens of air strikes in eastern Ukraine as part of a new offensive in the Donbas region.

23 hours ago
Evacuees arrive at a village of prefabricated houses set up in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv Evacuees arrive at a village of prefabricated houses set up in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv

World

Displaced Ukrainians move into room of their own in the park

Some 200,000 internally displaced people have found shelter in Lviv, a city with a pre-war population of around 700,000.

22 hours ago