The Go-Go’s to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The all-female rock group The Go-Go’s will be inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later his year. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

The Go-Go's
The Go-Go's. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Go-Go's. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

They will be inducted for the Class of 2021 in the “Performers” category, where they will be joining Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Caroline King, Jay-Z, and Todd Rundgren.

The eligible ladies from this band for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction include Charlotte Caffey, lead singer Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin. The Go-Go’s are credited for pioneering pop-punk perfection, especially since “they got the beat.”

Their smash hits include “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation,” and “Head over Heels.”

The Go-Go’s are considered the most successful all-female rock group of all time. Their popular songs formed a bridge between the brash urgency of Los Angeles punk and the dark melodies of new wave pop. Their sound served as an influence for many artists and bands that followed.

