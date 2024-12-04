The Gibbes Museum of Art honours Spike Lee

Spike Lee jumped the gun on the announcement. — © AFP

The Gibbes Museum of Art, located in the American South since 1858, recently honoured acclaimed director Spike Lee at the Museum’s 2024 Distinguished Lecture Series annual event. The Museum provided free live-streaming of the event for students from across the U.S. and has subsequently made the video accessible to all viewers.

In the video, Spike Lee speaks about the important role of Black artists in the American South. He also discussed the dangers of AI.

Lee has received five Academy Award nominations, winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and an Honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Other awards include: Primetime Emmy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Peabody Award, Golden Globe Award nominations, Grammy Award nomination, the Board of Governor’s Award from the American Society of Cinematographers, a Gala Tribute from the Film Society of Lincoln Center, and the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, among his many accolades.

Lee’s movies include She’s Gotta Have It, Do the Right Thing, and Malcolm X. Of these movies, Malcolm X is regarded by many (including myself) as a masterpiece.

The conversation took place at the Charleston Music Hall. The venue was filled to capacity and moderated by Pauline Forlenza, Director and CEO of the American Federation of Arts and co-presented with Angela Mack, President and CEO of the Gibbes Museum of Art. The conversation revealed new insights into the art world’s continued recognition of Spike Lee’s cultural impact. Lee’s legacy as a visionary icon worldwide is anchored by his longstanding commitment to authenticity and social justice.

During the conversation, Lee highlighted artworks from his collection by African American southern artists that influenced his work, including: William H. Johnson (born in South Carolina); Romare Bearden (born in North Carolina); Deborah Roberts (Texas); Radcliffe Bailey (Georgia); and Michael Ray Charles (Louisiana). In addition, Lee discussed how these artists have always been creative sources of artistic expression for his film work, and for his ongoing creativity in arts and entertainment.

Later in the conversation, Lee and Forlenza pointed out how many of the characters and themes from Lee’s films of the 1980s and 1990s foretold issues we are currently living through today, including: gentrification, global warming, and racial tensions.

“History is repeating itself now,” says Spike Lee in the video of the lecture.

“Looking back at these beloved characters, and the struggles they faced in these films, we can see how they forecasted back then (40 and 30 years ago) what’s happening now. The stuff you run away from follows you,” adds Lee.

During Lee’s presentation for the Gibbes Museum of Art Distinguished Lecture Series event at the Charleston Music Hall, Lee also spoke about the dangers of AI on arts and culture, social media, news, and the entertainment industry.

“I think that sometimes technology can go too far,” said Spike Lee.

“I’m scared of what people can use AI to do and pass off as the real thing.”

“Some of the things AI portrays people as saying is the opposite of what those people are all about.”

“Especially with the Writers Guild trying to get the studios and networks to agree not to have these computers writing scripts. It’s scary, you don’t know what’s what.”

When asked about his advice for young artists and filmmakers, including how art addresses current social issues, Lee said —

“I tell my students they have to be committed and put the work in.”

“Artists have to choose their own path.”

“Artists have to do what their hearts and souls tell them to do.”