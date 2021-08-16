‘The Andy Baker Tape,’ starring Bret Lada, wins two awards at the 2021 Long Island International Film Expo

Bret Lada in 'The Andy Baker Tape.' Photo Courtesy of 'The Andy Baker Tape.'

“‘The Andy Baker Tape,” starring Bret Lada, won two awards at the 2021 Long Island International Film Expo, which took place on August 15. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

The film was directed by Bret Lada, and it was co-written by Lada and Dustin Fontaine. Lada stars as Jeff Blake, while Fontaine plays Andy Baker.

Lada won the award for “Best Actor” at the Long Island International Film Expo, and the movie was honored as “Best Feature Film.”

In his gracious acceptance speech, Lada dedicated the award to his grandmother.

Particularly impressive about this film project was that it was written, filmed, and edited in a six-month period during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trailer may be seen below. It deals with the last known footage of food blogger Jeff Blake and his half-brother Andy Baker.

To learn more about Bret Lada, follow him on Instagram and check out his official website.

Henry Stampfel is the president and chairman of the Long Island International Film Expo. Anne Stampfel serves as an advisor and she has co-founded the film expo along with her husband and Debra Markowitz (who was the former Nassau County Film Commissioner).

For more information on the Long Island International Film Expo, visit its official homepage.