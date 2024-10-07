The Acting Company hosts play reading with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading. Photo Credit: Elyse Mertz.

On Sunday, October 6th, an all-star play reading took place at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater in New York, which benefits The Acting Company.

Kent Gash, the Artistic Director of The Acting Company, made the welcoming remarks at this intimate venue, which is situated at The John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.

This reading was for “Holiday” and the cast featured Ella Beatty, John Behlmann, Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Lilli Cooper, David Corenswet (who has been cast as the new Clark Kent/Superman in the forthcoming “Superman: Legacy”), Hiram Delgado, Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”), Miriam Silverman, John Slattery, and Carmen Zilles; moreover, Zoe Anastassiou gave the stage directions.

The synopsis of the play is: The Upper East side Seton family prepares to welcome free-spirited Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, the eternal battle between whether one lives to work or works to live threatens to break them all apart.

The original “Holiday” play was by Philip Barry, and this reading was adapted by Tony award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg; moreover, Richard Falls served as director.

In addition, Erik Schroeder serves as Managing Director, Devin Brain served as Producing Director with Eric Falkenstein as producer. The play was presented in two one-hour acts with a brief intermission in between.

The proceeds for the evening will benefit The Acting Company’s national tour and education initiatives that reach tens of thousands of students and audience members across nearly two dozen states annually.