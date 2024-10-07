Connect with us

The Acting Company hosts play reading with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

On Sunday, October 6th, an all-star play reading took place at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater in New York, which benefits The Acting Company.
Markos Papadatos

Published

The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading
The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading. Photo Credit: Elyse Mertz.
The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading. Photo Credit: Elyse Mertz.

Kent Gash, the Artistic Director of The Acting Company, made the welcoming remarks at this intimate venue, which is situated at The John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.

This reading was for “Holiday” and the cast featured Ella Beatty, John Behlmann, Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Lilli Cooper, David Corenswet (who has been cast as the new Clark Kent/Superman in the forthcoming “Superman: Legacy”), Hiram Delgado, Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”), Miriam Silverman, John Slattery, and Carmen Zilles; moreover, Zoe Anastassiou gave the stage directions.

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan. Photo Credit: Mei Tao.

The synopsis of the play is: The Upper East side Seton family prepares to welcome free-spirited Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, the eternal battle between whether one lives to work or works to live threatens to break them all apart. 

The original “Holiday” play was by Philip Barry, and this reading was adapted by Tony award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg; moreover, Richard Falls served as director.

In addition, Erik Schroeder serves as Managing Director, Devin Brain served as Producing Director with Eric Falkenstein as producer. The play was presented in two one-hour acts with a brief intermission in between.

The proceeds for the evening will benefit The Acting Company’s national tour and education initiatives that reach tens of thousands of students and audience members across nearly two dozen states annually.  

In this article:Chris Perfetti, david corenswet, Ella Beatty, New York, rachel brosnahan, Superman, the acting company, the marvelous mrs. maisel
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

