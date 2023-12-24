Connect with us

Terrence Terrell talks about starring in ‘Obliterated’ on Netflix

Terrence Terrell (“Giants”) chatted about starring as Trunk in the series “Obliterated” on Netflix.
‘Obliterated’

An Emmy award-winning actor, Terrell stars in “Obliterated” opposite Shelley Hennig and Nick Zano. It reached the Top 10 in 91 countries worldwide on Netflix.

The synopsis is: A special forces team thwarts a deadly plot in Sin City and parties accordingly. But when the real threat emerges, they must sober up to save Las Vegas.

“This show has been a lot of fun,” Terrell said about “Obliterated.” “It is one of the craziest things I have done thus far. It has been good, a lot of people from all over the world have been loving it,” he said.

“Working with Nick Zano was amazing; he is like my brother now. We met on set but everybody thought we grew up together… it was so funny,” he admitted. “I can now look in his eyes and know what he is thinking.”

Terrell was drawn to playing Trunk for several reasons. “Trunk was powerful and I was able to do my own stunts. Trunk is a beast, and a whole force to be reckoned with,” he said.

“Lately, it has been a lot of work and a lot of focus, as well as physical challenges as well since I had to gain weight to play Trunk. I am very grateful, it has been amazing,” he added.

“It was also cool working with Carl Lumbly as our captain. It was great to work with him, especially knowing his work and his history,” Terrell said.

Future plans

On his plans for the future, Terrell said, “I have my fifth book coming out called ‘FLY,’ where the acronyms stand for ‘First Love Yourself.’ I am really excited about the book. I also have a new movie coming out next year that is called ‘Not Without Hope’. I am excited to see what the future brings.”

“Hopefully, there will be a Season 2 of ‘Obliterated,’ and there will be more to come,” he added.

Favorite mottos to live by

His favorite mottos to live by are “Faith, focus, and freedom.” “With a little faith and a lot of focus, you have the freedom to do whatever you want in life,” he said.

He also encouraged people to start pursuing their dreams immediately. “If you haven’t started on your dream, start today. The first step is just starting, no matter how crazy it sounds. You have to be delusional in this life to get what you want,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Terrell said, “The Platinum Phoenix.” “Every year, I call it ‘Phoenix Rising,’ but one is ‘The Platinum Phoenix.’ It’s all about quality over quantity, and always self-discovery ever day.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Terrell said with a sweet laugh, “Being able to take a nap.” “As a grown-up now, a good nap is good,” he admitted.

Closing thoughts on ‘Obliterated’

For viewers and fans, he concluded about the series, “No matter what color you are, what your sexual orientation is, how old you are, what yo look at, or what race you are, you can relate to somebody on this cast, and you can watch them become little superheroes. It is an action-packed crazy cartoon, but a live action one.”

To learn more about Emmy-winning actor Terrence Terrell, follow him on Instagram.

