Ted Nugent talks about new single ‘Come and Take It’ and new album ‘Detroit Muscle’

Ted Nugent. Photo Courtesy of Brown Photography

Iconic rocker Ted Nugent chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his new single “Come and Take It” and his upcoming studio album “Detroit Muscle.”

Affectionately known as the “Motor City Madman,” Nugent released his single “Come and Take It.” The song is a powerful, patriotic rock anthem that reminds Americans of our sacred First and Second Amendment rights, which are rights that Nugent promotes each and every day.

“Come and Take It” is the first single from the upcoming album “Detroit Muscle,” which is slated for release this spring on April 29, 2022. The album is produced by Michael Lutz and Nugent.

On his new single “Come and Take It,” Nugent said, “I have this attitude about freedom and I demand it. No man can interfere with this so I tend to write love songs to idiots who would dare infringe on my God-given individual rights, and maybe do a little history lesson on their head.”

“Come and Take It” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock and roll history as the ultimate guitar-shredding showman, selling more than 40 million albums, performing over 6,750 high-adrenaline live shows, and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the world.

He started “beating on his first guitar” around the age of five. Strongly influenced by Chuck Berry and Bo Diddly, he knew he wanted to pursue that type of sound and attitude. Early bands, The Royal Highboys, and The Lourds paved the way for the Amboy Dukes.

Already a rising star in the Motor City, Nugent started to catch national attention with a feisty cover of Baby Please Don’t Go. But it was the Dukes’ psychedelic Journey to the Center of the Mind that kicked Young Ted’s career into hyperdrive.

He soon broke out as a solo artist, signing with the legendary Epic Records, where the guitarist’s prodigious talent, ear-shattering volume, and over-the-top stage antics quickly earned him the moniker of Motor City Madman. Cranking out hits like “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Just What the Doctor Ordered,” “Free for All,” “Fred Bear,” and the iconic “Stranglehold,” Nugent garnered international acclaim and truly hit his stride, becoming the No. 1 “Grossing Tour Act” in the world in 1977, 1978, and 1979 respectively.

On the key to longevity in the music and entertainment business, Nugent remarked, “

Nugent’s no-holds-barred career now spans seven decades of multi-platinum hits. The ultimate Road Warrior, touring and recording continues at Ted’s breakneck pace. Nugent and his inimitable sound have been featured on VH1’s Behind the Music, A & E’s Biography, and more.

He was named Detroit’s “Greatest Guitar Player of All Time” by readers of MLive, and rightfully so.

‘Detroit Muscle’

His highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, “Detroit Muscle,” will be released in the spring of 2021. It is available for pre-order by clicking here. “What Greg Smith and Jason Hartless did was great, they put their heart and soul on every song, every lick, and every performance,” he said. “I am just the luckiest guitar player in the world.”

“I don’t write songs, I play my guitar every day and I escape the music so thoroughly with my hunting, fishing, my farming, and other activities. I plunge my fists into the good Earth each day, so I return to such a pure, primal connection with God’s miraculous creation,” he elaborated.

“Quite honestly, I immerse myself in my outdoor lifestyle, it’s a martial art. You have to dedicate your entire being to the mystical flight of the arrow so music is really the ultimate escape for me. When I get done with my outdoor activities each morning, I come in and I wash my hands and the next guitar lick is coming from such purity and such a cleansed life that it literally is just primal. All of my songs that I have ever composed are an instinctual ejaculation of my guitar riff dreams,” he added.

Nugent shared that he would love to come back to Long Island to perform at The Paramount in Huntington, where he has performed several times. “While my 2020 and 2021 tours were cancelled, I can’t wait for 2022. My bass guitar player, Greg Smith, is the ultimate dream guitar grinder. I cannot wait to get on the road in 2022.”

“Jason, Greg, and I are all maniac fans of music. We love rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and soulful music. We love music with piss, vinegar, and attitude. We are just like the other music lovers, we just happen to create it and play it. I think people are going to have the time of their life with this album. The song ‘Detroit Muscle’ is just a firestorm, and all the songs are great, great music,” he added.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Well, I am having the greatest hunting season of my life. I am crushing liberals, liars, thieves, and criminal punks in government, academia, big tech, and Hollywood every day. It’s very gratifying to be celebrating good over evil.”

“I am healthy, and my family is healthy and my guitar tone is just out of control. The band has never had more fun and they have never been tighter, so I am having the time of my life. I will be celebrating my 73rd birthday in a couple of days. I am a pretty happy son of a bitch,” he said.

‘Fred Bear’

He opened up about his classic tune “Fred Bear,” which is this journalist’s personal favorite Fred Bear tune. “It’s about heartbreak and it’s about my love for a man that I lost. I think it represents all of our Fred Bears in life. I have a great connection with people through the music. That song is uplifting and intense,” he explained.

To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Ted Nugent, check out his official website.