Ted King talks about his 2022 Emmy nomination for ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

Actor Ted King. Photo Credit: James DePietro

Veteran actor Ted King chatted about his 2022 Emmy nomination for his acting work in the CBS soap opera “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

2022 Emmy nod

King has been nominated for the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series” for playing Jack Finnegan, the father of Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (played by Tanner Novlan). “It is always nice to be recognized for the work that you are doing at whatever level it is, whether it’s a nomination or people enjoying what you are doing with the show, so I am grateful,” he said.

35th anniversary of ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

The popular CBS daytime drama just celebrated its 35th anniversary on the air. “That’s amazing,” he admitted. “I’ve worked on several other daytime shows that have been canceled or have spun off into other shows so it was a pleasure to work in a place that has a strong foothold, and I didn’t have to worry about it going off the air in the next six months.”

Portraying Jack Finnegan

“I love Jack’s unpredictability,” he said about his character. “I love the fact that we didn’t have any backstory on him and where he came from, so there was a lot that I was able to do as an actor and I brought a lot of characteristics to him that I haven’t brought to other characters I’ve played. I always enjoy being a chameleon when I am working, and this role allowed me that opportunity.”

Working with Tanner Novlan and Naomi Matsuda

King had great words about his co-stars Tanner Novlan and Naomi Matsuda, who also scored an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Guest Performer”. “Tanner is fantastic, he is easy to work with and gracious. He is generous so we work well together,” he said.

“I am very proud of her and I am very happy for Naomi,” he said about her nomination. “Naomi is a wonderful actor.”

Handling being dialogue-heavy

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy (which involves learning and memorizing pages and pages of scripts), King responded, “It is always a lot of material but I’ve been doing this a long time so it didn’t bother me at all.”

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, King said, “Pick a couple of people in your life whose opinion you truly trust and don’t listen to anyone else.”

Proudest career moments

Regarding his proudest professional moments, he shared, “Every time I get to create a role with good writing, which was provided for me right off the bat on ‘The Bold and The Beautiful,’ then I am always proud with what we are able to create together.”

“I’ve had a lot of good opportunities. I have really been blessed in my career,” he added.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Up in the Air.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, King said, “It’s overwhelming. You never know where your work is being seen at any given moment during the course of the day.”

King defined the word success simply as “achieving what you set out to do.”

For his dedicated fans, King said, “Thank you. I still get responses from the people that watched me on ‘Loving’ back in the day.”

To learn more about acclaimed actor Ted King, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.