Taylor Cole talks about her Hallmark film ‘Aloha Heart’

Taylor Cole. Photo Credit: Karen Neal, Hallmark Media

Actress Taylor Cole chatted about her new film “Aloha Heart,” which will premiere on July 29th on the Hallmark channel.

Seth Jarrett directed from a script written by Casie Tabanou and Ali Spuck, based on the teleplay by Nicole Baxter.

‘Aloha Heart’

Cole stars opposite Kanoa Goo. The synopsis is: A conservationist travels to Hawaii for her best friend’s wedding and instead of relaxing wedding prep, finds herself helping the new hotel manager make the family resort more eco-friendly. “That was refreshing,” she said. “It took my character some convincing because she loves her job so much that she can’t differentiate between work and pleasure.”

“I loved the tour of Canada that I’ve had for the past two years but to mix it up in Hawaii, it was very nice,” she admitted.

“Working with Kanoa was amazing,” she said. “I love working with first-timers because I get to warn him about all the love that he is about to receive in his life from all the Hallmark fans, and that is very exciting.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Cole said, “I am more of a nature girl. It is nice to be able to connect with people, especially with Cameo, to make videos and donate the proceeds, so I appreciate that.” I would rather be barefoot in the woods than on a computer.”

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them “not take anything personally.” “There are so many ‘nos’ in this business before you get a ‘yes.’ Usually, it has nothing to do with you, specifically. Do what you love, and it won’t feel like work,” she said.

Career-defining moments

Regarding her career-defining moments, she revealed, “I would definitely say finding Hallmark, seeing the fans, and seeing how impactful it is to families. This made me feel like I have a purpose in the world of acting. The fans have built me up in a way that I would have never imagined.”

On the title of current chapter of her life, Cole said, “Growing.”

Christmas Con

Cole spoke about her experience doing the Christmas Con. “It was really fun,” she said. “It was awesome, we added a day in Kansas City because the Hallmark headquarters are there, so before we got to meet the fans, we toured the headquarters. We felt the love and it was pretty magical.”

Romance University

She spoke about being a part of Romance University, the new fundraising effort by Hallmark stars Benjamin Ayres and Andrew Walker, which is raising money for charities that help women and children. “Benjamin [Ayres] has done so well with that, and the fact that he is giving all the proceeds to women’s shelters is just amazing. I just love what Benjamin is doing,” she said.

Superpower of choice

If Cole were to have any superpower, it would be to “remember everything that she reads or comes across.” “I love learning, reading, and knowledge,” she admitted.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Cole responded, “Success is happiness. Choose happy, where you can see the beauty in everything around you.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Aloha Heart’

“I honestly learned a lot about conservationism,” she said. “I am very close to nature and giving back to Mother Earth. In this movie, there were a lot of details about water conservation that I didn’t know about, and it was interesting to learn and open your eyes to a whole new world. Every tiny little effort can accumulate in a big impact in the world.”

To learn more about Taylor Cole, follow her on Instagram.