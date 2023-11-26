Taylor Ann Thompson talks about the new ‘Ladies of the ’80s’ film on Lifetime

Taylor Ann Thompson. Photo Credit: Ser Baffo

Actress Taylor Ann Thompson chatted about starring in the new “Ladies of the ’80s” film, which premieres on December 2nd on Lifetime.

Working with an all-star cast of ’80s actresses

The movie “Ladies of the ’80s: A Diva Christmas” features such ’80s actresses as Loni Anderson, Donna Mills, Morgan Fairchild, Nicollette Sheridan, and Linda Gray.

“I have so much love for all of the ladies,” she said. “They are all so beautifully different. Loni is an absolute sweetheart and ball of sunshine. Nicollette is hysterical and a bag of fun. Linda is so spiritual and deep – she makes everyone she meets feel like the only person in the room.”

“Morgan is so smart and witty and always has your back. Donna is so strong, so professional, and a great listener. And, might I add, I was so lucky to work alongside Travis Burns, our lovely Alex, who also taught me so much about acting and the industry, but also showed me true friendship,” she said.

New Lifetime movie

On being a part of the filming experience, she said, “This entire experience has truly been unforgettable. It will always be one of the most formative experiences of my life. Not only did I enjoy every second on screen, playing a character and serving a story that I could relate to and love, I had the time of my life behind the scenes, learning from our iconic cast and crew. I mean, these ladies are legends.”

“We would joke that our production was a ‘vortex’ because just as the ladies help my character go through this journey of self-discovery on camera, they were teaching me everything they knew about acting and the industry off screen. It truly felt like they were my fairy godmothers,” she said.

“I also had the pleasure and honor of working with my father, who was a producer on the film. I’ve always thought the world of him, but it was such a life-changing experience to see his genius and enthusiasm, and to feel his loving support. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and experience,” added.

Playing Nell

She opened up about her character Nell. “I love everything about Nell – her fast talking, her overthinking, her purple hair,” she said. “Nell is so human in the way that she is so beautifully sensitive. She is so full of love and appreciation for the ladies, and, of course, Alex.”

“Despite the heartbreak, she always keeps an open mind and heart, and she is so patient. Or, at least, much more patient than I am. Playing her was truly an honor,” she said.

Working with Christie Will Wolf as the director

Thompson spoke highly about working with director Christie Will Wolf. “Not only is Christie the kindest human being on the planet, but she’s so talented, so strong, and so commanding as a director,” she said.

“Christie was actually the first female director I had ever worked with, and, I will say, I’m a bit spoiled now. I’ve never felt so accepted and listened to in a professional environment. She was so clear on her vision for the film, and also so open to taking in new ideas and experimenting – which I admire so much in a filmmaker. She’s one in a million,” she said.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “It’s so interesting. To be honest, I think there are advantages and disadvantages. It’s so exciting as an actor to have a page or platform where you can talk about your projects and reach larger audiences – and also show the world more of you.”

“I would say that the digital age does bring a sense of pressure, though, for everyone – the need to build your image in a collection of pictures or videos. It’s so easy to overthink it, and in a way, for it to define you. It’s difficult, but I really value staying true to oneself – and that’s something I’ll constantly check myself for throughout my career,” elaborated.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success, in my opinion, is fulfillment. It doesn’t mean fame or accolades. It’s so individual and subjective.”

“To me, I feel successful whenever I accomplish something that I am proud of, something that holds meaning, value, and weight – whenever I feel like I’m contributing to something larger than myself,” she said.

“I think, throughout life, one’s idea of fulfillment can change and transform and grow, and that pursuit of success changes with it,” she added

Advice for young actors

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Watch every movie you can, read plays, study acting, listen to actors talk, take classes – immerse yourself in the work. Because at the end of the day, you have to love it.”

“You can constantly improve as an actor by watching and reading others’ work – constantly staying inspired. It’s hard out here! There’s a lot of rejection – for everyone. Make sure you love it, and if you do, it’s already yours. Keep trying no matter what, and always focus on Plan A,” she elaborated.

Closing thoughts on the movie

She concluded about the new “Ladies of the ’80s” film, “Enjoy the ride! It is such a fun movie with so much heart. At the end of the day, it’s about love, forgiveness, self-discovery, and friendship. I can only hope that audiences connect to the story, feel the Christmas spirit, and have as much fun watching it as I did making it.”

To learn more about Taylor Ann Thompson, check out her IMDb page and follow her on Instagram.