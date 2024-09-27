Tatiana Zappardino talks about ‘Tulsa King’ on Paramount+ and working with Sylvester Stallone

Tatiana Zappardino. Photo Credit: Kevin Scanlon.

Actress Tatiana Zappardino chatted about being a part of “Tulsa King” on Paramount+, where she had the chance to work with Sylvester Stallone.

‘Tulsa King’

On her experience in “Tulsa King,” she said, “My personal experience in ‘Tulsa King’ was truly wonderful. The cast and crew were incredible to work with, although the large size of the cast meant that I didn’t always get to see everyone as often as I would have liked.”

“I missed the opportunity to bond more with them, much like the close-knit dynamics of theatre days. However, whenever we did come together, it was always a pleasure. Ultimately, when you love what you do, it hardly feels like work,” she said.

Playing Tina in ‘Tulsa King’

On playing Tina, she revealed, “Tina is a powerful, assertive woman, unafraid to stand her ground, even with Dwight. I admire her ability to hold her own in their relationship—it’s very much like a real father-daughter dynamic.”

“Tina knows how to challenge him, and he softens, something that wouldn’t happen with anyone else. That dynamic was particularly compelling to explore,” she admitted.

Working with Sylvester Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’

On working with Sylvester Stallone, she said, “It was a fantastic experience. He’s such a generous scene partner, always bringing authenticity to each moment. Rather than trying to control a scene, he allows it to unfold naturally and embraces what his fellow actors bring.”

“His willingness to improvise kept me on my toes and made for some exciting moments. It’s always a joy working with him,” she added.

Motivations as an actress

Regarding her motivations as an actress, she shared, “I’m driven by the idea of inspiring others, particularly young girls. I remember how deeply movies like Bridget Jones’s Diary, Miss Congeniality, and Erin Brockovich impacted me growing up.”

“These strong, witty, and confident female characters left a lasting impression. I hope to one day offer the same kind of inspiration and empowerment to someone watching my work, just as I was inspired by those films,” she explained.

Future plans

On her future plans, she remarked, “In the near future, I’m focused on growing my family and marrying the love of my life.”

“Career-wise, I have long-term goals of starting my own production company, where I can create, write, and lead in films that tell the stories of strong women overcoming challenges. I’m passionate about showcasing female empowerment on screen,” she elaborated..

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, she said, “In this industry, rejection is inevitable. Even after working on a high-profile show like ‘Tulsa King,’ I still face my share of ‘no’s.’ But rejection doesn’t define you—it’s the effort you put into your work that matters.”

“Treat every audition like it’s a performance, and as long as you’re proud of your effort, the right opportunities will come your way. Persistence and resilience are key,” she added.

Success

On her definition of success, she said, “For me, success isn’t about reaching the top—it’s about finding happiness in the journey.”

“Success is wherever you are at this moment. Rather than comparing myself to others, I focus on being a loving mother and partner, while pursuing a career I’m passionate about,” she elaborated.

“Whether or not I win an Oscar isn’t the point; it’s about enjoying my time with the people I love, doing what I love,” she explained.

Closing thoughts on ‘Tulsa King’

For her fans and supporters, she said, “The women of ‘Tulsa King’ — Dana Delaney, Andrea Savage, Annabella Sciorra, Scarlet Stallone, McKenna Harrington, and myself— are the backbone of the show,” she said.

“These incredible actresses bring strength, depth, and power to their roles, and I want viewers to recognize and appreciate their impact. It’s a privilege to work alongside such talented women in a series that’s often seen as male-driven. Their contributions deserve to be celebrated,” she concluded.

