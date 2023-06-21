Tara Macri talks about her single ‘Waking Up in California’

Tara Macri. Photo Credit: Alexandra Petruck

Pop singer-songwriter Tara Macri chatted about her latest single “Waking Up in California,” and its two remixes.

She also opened up about her music and songwriting influences, as well as being an artist in the digital age.

How did “Waking Up in California” come about?

The “Waking Up in California” song idea started out early 2020 and early in the pandemic as a completely different song title and idea called “California Sober.” Around that time, Demi Lovato had just released a song with that exact title but a completely different idea.

Even though my song had a completely different message, I felt I should dig deeper into the idea and see where it might take me. Interestingly, the words “Waking up in California” were already in the chorus so we just moved a few things around lyrically to make it work!

You released two new remixes… How did those come about?

One day, I was listening to Jordan aka Alias One’s music and really loved what he was doing. I have never done a remix before and thought that it’d be cool to do a remix with him!

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I get inspired kinda everywhere. Sometimes it’s about something going on in my life and sometimes it’s an idea that pops into my head when I am driving. I get a lot of my ideas while driving. The open road seems to bring creativity to that part of my brain.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (Now with streaming and technology being so prevalent)

The positive part is that your music can be heard all over the world and you can directly communicate with your fans on social media.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

Sometimes you are pulled in many different directions, and it can be challenging, but that’s part of the creative process and in the end it always comes together. Also, sometimes the idea you had in mind doesn’t always work out. You have to be able to keep an open mind and pivot when you need to.

Keep making and releasing songs to develop yourself as an artist and at some point, something will stick and make an impact. Never ever give up!

Which artists would you like to do a dream collab with and why?

There are so many artists that I would love to collaborate with. Taylor Swift would be a dream collaborator. I love everything she does. Coldplay is another dream collab. I love how anthemic their music is. To open for them would be a dream. Just putting it out there!

What does the word success mean to you?

Success to me is doing what you love to do.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Waking Up in California”?

I think the one thing I would want them to get out of “Waking up in California” is that this song fuels me in the fact that win or lose, we need to roll the top down on our doubts, put a little caution to the wind, and go for our dreams.

To learn more about Tara Macri, check out her Linktree page.