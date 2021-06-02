Connect with us

Tanya Tucker to launch rescheduled 2021 show dates this summer

Country queen Tanya Tucker has announced her 2021 show dates. This tour will include stops for her rescheduled headlining “CMT Next Woman of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Tanya Tucker
Tanya Tucker. Photo Credit: Danny Clinch
Tanya Tucker. Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

Last year, her album “While I’m Livin'” won two Grammy Awards, which was co-produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. She is eager to get back out on the road to bring the music to her longtime, dedicated fans. The album earned a positive review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “stunning.”

“We’ve all been through hell and back the past year, so I can’t wait to get back out there and perform! It’s been too damn long,” Tanya Tucker remarked. 

Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas. She had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 back in 1972. Ever since, Tucker has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, securing 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. She is the winner of multiple awards such as two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, and three CMT Awards.

To learn more about Tanya Tucker, follow her on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

