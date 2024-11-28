Tanner Novlan talks about ‘Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle’ on Hallmark

Tanner Novlan in 'Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle.' Photo Credit: Borja Moncunill, Hallmark Media.

Actor Tanner Novlan (“The Bold and The Beautiful”) chatted about starring in “Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle,” which premieres on Thursday, November 28th on Hallmark.

Peter Benson directed from a screenplay by Nina Weinman. “I am really excited for everyone to see it, and to check it out,” Novlan exclaimed.

The synopsis is: “Mrs. Miracle uses Christmas magic to reunite three siblings who must decide who will inherit the family’s real estate empire following their grandmother’s passing.”

Playing Austin

On playing Austin, he said, “I thought it was really cool to get to interact with the horses and being in the stables. Also, I had some really sweet scenes with little Cody, played by Logan Carriere. I think those hit, especially since I have littles ones at home.”

“The way everything was shot with this movie was beautiful. It’s a Hallmark film so it always has the great twinkle lights behind, and it’s really magical. Rachel Boston is phenomenal as Mrs. Miracle,” Novlan elaborated.

“This movie is special because it’s right after Thanksgiving. I think a premiere on Thanksgiving night is fitting,” he added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay

On the lessons learned from this screenplay, Novlan revealed, “This script taught me that sometimes, the answers are closer than they appear… and all we maybe need is a little ‘Mrs. Miracle’ in our lives to see that.”

“Also, try to take the emotions out of the problems, and really know the key values of what everyone has in common, which I think Mrs. Miracle does really nicely throughout the film, and that maybe everyone is more on the same page than you might think, and I like that so maybe I should practice that,” he elaborated.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Novlan said with a sweet laugh, “Energy.”

Future plans

On his future plans, Novlan responded, “I’ve become more reactive… it’s all about whose got the kids next week… We are juggling that; we are in that mode right now. It is just really fun and exciting.”

Spending time with family during the holidays

“With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, it is really nice to spend time with family,” he said.

“Now, as my kids are getting a little bit older, we are getting to live Christmas through them… and seeing the joy that they have and their enthusiasm for the holiday is just off the charts. Our kids are two and five years old, so it’s a really sweet spot for us right now,” he elaborated.

Family traditions over the holidays

“Honestly, I love it when the Hallmark movies start to come out, and they start to play; that really gets me in the Christmas spirit,” he said.

“For me, the holidays are a time of reflection, gratitude, and giving. Also, reminding ourselves that being together with friends and family is the most important thing,” he acknowledged.

“We always have the Hallmark channel on playing while we are wrapping gifts or when we are putting up the tree. Then, we sit down and watch it all together. It really starts the holiday season for us, and it continues it right through,” he added.

Dream acting partners in Hallmark

Novlan listed Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett as his dream acting partners on Hallmark.

“The Hallmark community is really cool,” he admitted. “Also, Jonathan Bennett would be fun. I think Jonathan brings a lot of fun Christmas energy. The Hallmark community, in general, is really great.”

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Novlan shared, “I think success and happiness go hand in hand and that’s what is so great about the holidays.”

“Family and friends are the ultimate success, and this movie champions that,” he acknowledged.

Closing thoughts on his new Hallmark holiday film

For fans and viewers, he expressed about this holiday rom-com, “Bring everyone together and with a little ‘Mrs. Miracle’ magic, everyone’s problems can be worked out.”

“There are a lot of sweet scenes. It is really nice to see a family that is so distant in the start but they come together, and ultimately, work everything out together,” he concluded.

To learn more about Tanner Novlan, follow him on Instagram.