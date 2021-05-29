Connect with us

Tajh Bellow earns 2021 Daytime Emmy nod for ‘General Hospital’

Actor Tajh Bellow has a major reason to be proud. He earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for his acting work in “General Hospital.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Actor Tajh Bellow
Tajh Bellow. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk
Tajh Bellow. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk

Bellow is nominated for “Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series” for playing TJ Ashford on “General Hospital,” and is the sole male nominee in this year’s category.

He is nominated alongside his “General Hospital” co-stars Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait), as well as Alyvia Alyn Lind of “The Young and The Restless” (Faith Newman) and Victoria Konefal of “Days of Our Lives” (Ciara Brady).

“MOMMA, WE GOING TO THE EMMYS! So proud to be nominated alongside these queens,” Bellow expressed his excitement via a post on social media.

To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Tajh Bellow, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Tajh Bellow back in November of 2020.

