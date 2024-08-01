Sylvester Powell talks about ‘All American: Homecoming’ on The CW

Sylvester Powell. Photo Credit: Kevin Scanlon.

Actor Sylvester Powell chatted about “All American: Homecoming” on The CW.

On being a part of “All American: Homecoming,” he said, “It was a dream come true. It was a show I really wanted to be on and I thank God for making it happen.”

“I appreciate the great relationships with the cast and crew that have blossomed from the show. It was an experience I wish and hope many people get to have in this industry,” he added.

Playing JR

On his character JR (Jessie Raymond), he said, “What I like most about JR is that he leads with love. He is always there to help those who need him. He is ambitious and has a genuine heart.”

Daily motivations

Regarding his daily motivations as an actor and performer, Powell said, “What motivates me each day is my family, people around me, the dreams that I have, and the promises that were made on my life — it’s there for me to get.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Powell said, “Speaking on the positives, there are a lot more opportunities and shows to get cast in. There is much more room to work as an actor.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “Surround yourself around positive people and those who believe in you. Get yourself a great acting coach and become the actor you have in your heart to be.”

“Also, find other forms of income to help throughout the peaks and lows in the industry, it will help along the way,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Powell said, “Success means being able to close your eyes at night and be happy with the decisions you’ve made.”

Closing thoughts on ‘All American: Homecoming’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “I want them to know that it is an amazing show. Everyone in life can relate and take something from it. It brings people together and it is a positive family show.”

To learn more about Sylvester Powell, follow him on Instagram.