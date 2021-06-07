Sydney Mikayla talks about her 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘General Hospital’

Actress Sydney Mikayla. Photo Credit: Walt Disney Television, Todd Wawrychuk

Talented teen actress Sydney Mikayla chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for her acting work in “General Hospital” on ABC.

For her portrayal of Trina Robinson, Mikayla has been nominated for the Daytime Emmy for “Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.”

On receiving her inaugural Daytime Emmy nomination, Mikayla said, “That felt incredible. I was really shocked and I am proud to be nominated. It’s crazy since Trina came on as a recurring role, especially on a soap opera. It’s really insane to see how much I’ve grown with the cast and how much I’ve grown within the show. I am just really proud, and I am excited regardless of what the outcome is.”

She is nominated alongside her “General Hospital” co-stars Tajh Bellow (TJ Ashford) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait). “They also really deserve the nomination. They are just so seasoned but honestly, whoever wins will be really deserving and I am just glad to be in the running,” she said.

Mikayla shared that she enjoys working with Eden McCoy and William Lipton, her fellow young actors, and friends on the show. “It’s great to be working with them. We will all be going to college soon. It’s great to be around like-minded actors who also put their education first,” she said.

“William is super cool. He and I would share notes on how we approach our college applications. Having each other and having that support and community on ‘General Hospital’ was super-helpful. It was so fun to bond on set with them,” she added.

When asked which actors she would like to work with on the show more (from the ones she doesn’t normally get a chance to work with), she revealed, “Maurice Benard and Steve Burton.” “I think Trina should have a storyline with Maurice or Steve,” she said.

On the greatest lesson that acting has ever taught her, she said, “My acting teacher once told me that when preparation meets opportunity that equates to success, and that has helped me especially on a soap opera since it moves really fast.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, “One chapter closes, another one opens.”

Mikayla defined the word success as “having a dream and goal that outlives you that will leave your mark in the world.”

For her fans and supporters, she said, “Thank you for everything and for anything you’ve contributed in making me the person that I am today. I am genuinely so grateful.”

