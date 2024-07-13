Summertime songs: The ultimate summer holiday playlists

Connect with us

Summertime and music – which are the most popular songs appearing in ‘summer’ related playlists?

Summer is here in the northern hemisphere and for many people there is pleasure to be taken from putting together a playlist to push the summer vibe. Whether this is for listening on the car stereo or keeping your tunes to yourself in your headphones, handpicking the perfect playlist is a popular pastime.

For those who would rather draw on the curated content put together by others, there is no shortage of inspiration, including thousands of public Spotify playlists to inspire your summer selections.

There are different criteria that can be used to compile a playlist, including:

  • Popularity.
  • Happiness (based on the user ratings for positive mood).
  • Danceability (danceability as assessed by users).
  • Energy.
  • Acousticness.
  • Instrumentalness.
  • Liveness (in relation to live recordings).
  • Speechiness (as per the level of spoken word).

To assess which artists are currently the most popular, Royal Westmoreland, provider of luxurious villas in Barbados, has provided Digital Journal with some insights. The company has crunched the numbers to find out the ultimate summer playlist songs and popular artists.

How many playlists are there out there?

There are 971 public Spotify playlists which match the search term “summer holiday”.  Within those playlists, there are 191,810 tracks – an average of 198 tracks per playlist.

In the context of this variety, which tracks top the list as the world’s favourite going into this year’s summer vacation?

Top 20 playlist songs

RankArtistSong TitleSpotify StreamsPlaylist Entries
1Calvin HarrisSummer1,512,404,796164
2Calvin HarrisFeel So Close – Radio Edit1,004,554,369123
3Mr. ProbzWaves – Robin Schulz Radio Edit1,003,440,71096
4DrakeOne Dance3,209,502,52094
5Calvin HarrisOne Kiss (with Dua Lipa)2,190,633,45687
6PitbullGive Me Everything (feat. Nayer)1,180,778,63685
7Sabrina CarpenterEspresso669,941,03284
8PitbullTime of Our Lives1,296,891,99483
9Declan McKennaBrazil587,416,11783
10Duke DumontI Got U368,410,33382
11Nico & VinzAm I Wrong970,047,67882
12LF SYSTEMAfraid To Feel362,408,47778
13Peggy Gou(It Goes Like) Nanana – Edit468,810,40977
14Bob Marley & The WailersCould You Be Loved934,540,23575
15French MontanaUnforgettable2,083,698,86174
16OMICheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) – Radio Edit1,674,399,30372
17cassöPrada628,022,92471
18Calvin HarrisHow Deep Is Your Love1,167,176,81770
19Flo RidaClub Can’t Handle Me (feat. David Guetta)567,751,55970
20Vance JoyRiptide2,569,517,13369

Data correct as of 26th June 2024.

Who’s the ultimate summer artist?

When it comes to the most popular artist to soundtrack the summer, the winner is Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, who leads the way, taking the crown for first place as well as accounting for three of the top five and four of the top 20 overall.

Summer”, from his 2014 album Motion, is the most popular summer holiday song on Spotify. With over 1.5 billion streams, this track stands highest; however, in terms of plays alone, it languishes behind Drake’s 2016 megahit “One Dance,” which boasts well beyond 3 billion streams.

Overall, Harris’ “Summer” appears in 17 percent of all playlists featuring under the search term “summer holiday”.

