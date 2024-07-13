Summertime songs: The ultimate summer holiday playlists

People spend the day on the beach in the port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon despite fears of war with Israel amid near-daily clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces - Copyright AFP ANWAR AMRO

Summer is here in the northern hemisphere and for many people there is pleasure to be taken from putting together a playlist to push the summer vibe. Whether this is for listening on the car stereo or keeping your tunes to yourself in your headphones, handpicking the perfect playlist is a popular pastime.

For those who would rather draw on the curated content put together by others, there is no shortage of inspiration, including thousands of public Spotify playlists to inspire your summer selections.

There are different criteria that can be used to compile a playlist, including:

Popularity.

Happiness (based on the user ratings for positive mood).

Danceability (danceability as assessed by users).

Energy.

Acousticness.

Instrumentalness.

Liveness (in relation to live recordings).

Speechiness (as per the level of spoken word).

To assess which artists are currently the most popular, Royal Westmoreland, provider of luxurious villas in Barbados, has provided Digital Journal with some insights. The company has crunched the numbers to find out the ultimate summer playlist songs and popular artists.

How many playlists are there out there?

There are 971 public Spotify playlists which match the search term “summer holiday”. Within those playlists, there are 191,810 tracks – an average of 198 tracks per playlist.

In the context of this variety, which tracks top the list as the world’s favourite going into this year’s summer vacation?

Top 20 playlist songs

Rank Artist Song Title Spotify Streams Playlist Entries 1 Calvin Harris Summer 1,512,404,796 164 2 Calvin Harris Feel So Close – Radio Edit 1,004,554,369 123 3 Mr. Probz Waves – Robin Schulz Radio Edit 1,003,440,710 96 4 Drake One Dance 3,209,502,520 94 5 Calvin Harris One Kiss (with Dua Lipa) 2,190,633,456 87 6 Pitbull Give Me Everything (feat. Nayer) 1,180,778,636 85 7 Sabrina Carpenter Espresso 669,941,032 84 8 Pitbull Time of Our Lives 1,296,891,994 83 9 Declan McKenna Brazil 587,416,117 83 10 Duke Dumont I Got U 368,410,333 82 11 Nico & Vinz Am I Wrong 970,047,678 82 12 LF SYSTEM Afraid To Feel 362,408,477 78 13 Peggy Gou (It Goes Like) Nanana – Edit 468,810,409 77 14 Bob Marley & The Wailers Could You Be Loved 934,540,235 75 15 French Montana Unforgettable 2,083,698,861 74 16 OMI Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) – Radio Edit 1,674,399,303 72 17 cassö Prada 628,022,924 71 18 Calvin Harris How Deep Is Your Love 1,167,176,817 70 19 Flo Rida Club Can’t Handle Me (feat. David Guetta) 567,751,559 70 20 Vance Joy Riptide 2,569,517,133 69

Data correct as of 26th June 2024.

Who’s the ultimate summer artist?

When it comes to the most popular artist to soundtrack the summer, the winner is Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, who leads the way, taking the crown for first place as well as accounting for three of the top five and four of the top 20 overall.

“Summer”, from his 2014 album Motion, is the most popular summer holiday song on Spotify. With over 1.5 billion streams, this track stands highest; however, in terms of plays alone, it languishes behind Drake’s 2016 megahit “One Dance,” which boasts well beyond 3 billion streams.

Overall, Harris’ “Summer” appears in 17 percent of all playlists featuring under the search term “summer holiday”.