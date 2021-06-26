‘Studio City’ wins big at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, including ‘Outstanding Limited Series’

Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

On June 25, 2021, the Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS, and it was a big evening for the hit digital drama series “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video). Digital Journal has the scoop.

It won the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series,” where it bested such nominated digital series as “The Bay,” “A House Divided” and “Beacon Hill.”

Co-creator and lead actor Sean Kanan expressed his gratitude in his acceptance speech, and thanked his wife and co-writer Michele Kanan.

Director Timothy Woodward Jr. thanked Sean Kanan “It has been such an incredible journey and I am so honored to be the showrunner and direct these episodes,” he said, prior to thanking the cast, crew, the fans, and Amazon for “giving them a shot.” “Thanks to my family and friends and everyone back East. This award is dedicated to you,” Woodward Jr. added.

Timothy Woodward Jr. in ‘Studio City.’ Photo Courtesy of ‘Studio City.’

Previously in the day, Pablo Diez of “Studio City” won the Emmy for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series.”

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.