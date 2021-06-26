Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Studio City’ wins big at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, including ‘Outstanding Limited Series’

On June 25, 2021, the Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS, and it was a big evening for the hit digital drama series “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video). Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Sean Kanan
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

On June 25, 2021, the Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS, and it was a big evening for the hit digital drama series “Studio City” (Amazon Prime Video). Digital Journal has the scoop.

It won the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series,” where it bested such nominated digital series as “The Bay,” “A House Divided” and “Beacon Hill.”

Co-creator and lead actor Sean Kanan expressed his gratitude in his acceptance speech, and thanked his wife and co-writer Michele Kanan.

Director Timothy Woodward Jr. thanked Sean Kanan “It has been such an incredible journey and I am so honored to be the showrunner and direct these episodes,” he said, prior to thanking the cast, crew, the fans, and Amazon for “giving them a shot.” “Thanks to my family and friends and everyone back East. This award is dedicated to you,” Woodward Jr. added.

Timothy Woodward Jr.
Timothy Woodward Jr. in ‘Studio City.’ Photo Courtesy of ‘Studio City.’

Previously in the day, Pablo Diez of “Studio City” won the Emmy for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series.”

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In this article:Awards, Daytime, Emmy, Michele Kanan, Studio City, Timothy Woodward Jr.

You may also like:

Indigenous boarding schools - Assimilation or cultural genocide? Indigenous boarding schools - Assimilation or cultural genocide?

Life

Indigenous boarding schools — Assimilation or cultural genocide?

More than 750 unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada.

22 hours ago
China Rover Mars China Rover Mars

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China planning multiple manned Mars missions 2033-41… but?

Let's hope America versus China in space doesn't turn into yet another useless catfight. This world is too small for it, and Mars isn't...

15 hours ago
Fiji says Covid-19 now widespread as cases spike Fiji says Covid-19 now widespread as cases spike

World

Fiji says Covid-19 now widespread as cases spike

Health officials in Fiji have admitted that Covid-19 transmission is widespread but authorities continue to reject calls for a nationwide lockdown - Copyright AFPFiji...

22 hours ago

World

Crews comb rubble of collapsed Florida condo, 99 unaccounted for

Rescue teams combed through the rubble of an oceanfront apartment block near Miami Beach that partially collapsed Thursday.

21 hours ago