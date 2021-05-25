Connect with us

‘Studio City’ earns two 2021 Daytime Emmy nominations

The hit digital drama series “Studio City” on Amazon Prime Video has been nominated for two 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, thus far. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Sean Kanan
Sean Kanan in 'Studio City.' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
“Studio City” was co-created by Emmy nominee Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and it is directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. All of these filmmakers co-wrote the series with Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie. “Studio City” scored a nod for “Outstanding Limited Drama Series,” where it is vying for the coveted Daytime Emmy among such digital series as “Beacon Hill,” “The Bay,” and “A House Divided.”

In addition, “Studio City” has been nominated for “Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program.”

The remaining nominations in the digital categories will be announced at a later point in June.

“Studio City” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

