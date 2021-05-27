Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert, featuring Melissa McCarthy, Chelsea Clinton, Shea Diamond, Emily Estefan, Randy Rainbow, and Nancy Pelosi, to kick off Pride Month

Stonewall Inn. Photo Courtesy of Antigng, Wikimedia Commons

The star-studded Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert will kick off Pride Month this June. It will feature Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Chelsea Clinton, Melissa McCarthy, Randy Rainbow, Emily Estefan, Carson Kressley, Beto O’Rourke, Lea DeLaria, Jiggly Caliente, and Matt Bomer, among others. Digital Journal has the scoop.

On Thursday, May 27, the official nonprofit organization of The Stonewall Inn announced its Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert, an online concert event and fundraiser that benefits six LGBTQ safe spaces throughout the country as they physically reopen and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

These safe spaces include The Borderland Rainbow Center in El Paso, Texas, Just Us at Oasis Center in Nashville, Tennessee, The Magic City Acceptance Center in Birmingham, Alabama, The Gulf Coast Equality Council, in Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi, The Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City, and Kansas City Center for Inclusion in Kansas City, Missouri.

The full list of talent in alphabetical order include Desmond is Amazing, Laith Ashley, Lance Bass, Michael Judson Berry, BETTY, Alexandra Billings, Matt Bomer, Pierre Boo, Sophia Bush, Jiggly Caliente, Alyson Cambridge, Nicky Champa, Margaret Cho, Garrett Clayton, Chelsea Clinton, Jackie Cox, Alex Blue Davis, Lea DeLaria, Donna De Lory, André De Shields, Shea Diamond, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Emily Estefan, Morgan Fairchild, Brita Filter, Harper Grae, Niki Haris, Perez Hilton, Senator Brad Hoylman, Kiesza, Carson Kressley, Michelle Kwan, Amanda Lepore, Lorna Luft, Melissa McCarthy, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Beto O’Rourke, Andreas Moss, Nancy Pelosi, Chelsea Piers, Amy Poehler, Randy Rainbow, Lisa Remey, Jason Rodriguez and House of Eod, Rosé, Omar Sharif, Jr., Leo Sheng, Jordin Sparks, Reneé Taylor, Justin Teodoro, Nia Vardalos, Sasha Velour, Martha Wash and Rita Wilson.

This all-star virtual event will raise funds for LGBTQA+ Safe Spaces and will stream exclusively on Logo’s YouTube and Facebook on June 1 at 8 p.m. Jägermeister, one of SIGBI’s corporate sponsors, has already pledged to match donations up to $25,000 as part of its #SaveTheNight global initiative.

To learn more information about Save LGBTQIA Safe Spaces, check out its GoFundMe page.

Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. Artwork Illustrated by Justin Teodoro