Stevie Nicks pays a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Stevie Nicks. Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas

The Queen of Rock and Roll, Stevie Nicks, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late and “unforgettable” Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8th at the age of 96.

“Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, 1952. Can you imagine having a job for that long?” Nicks posted on her social media page. “She said, ‘My whole life, will be devoted to your service — whether it is long or short’ — She would never look away.”

“She knew when to get in the way — and she knew when to get out of the way — to think — about what she would do next,” Nicks said.

Nicks continued, “She was very smart — and very beautiful — and she made it very clear to all the brilliant men that surrounded her — that she was the Queen — and they were not. She showed all women how strong they could be — for 70 years she did this.” She inspired me…the world is an empty place without her.”

“She inspired me. She was an anointed Queen, a beautiful Queen and an unforgettable woman,” Nicks acknowledged.

“The world is an empty place without her,” Nicks added, highlighting the impact and significance of the late British monarch who ruled for over seven decades. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, as well as the longest-reigning female monarch in global history.

On Thursday evening, while performing at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, Nicks dedicated her signature song “Landslide” to the late British monarch, and delivered the aforementioned tribute speech to her audience.

A classic performance of this timeless tune by Stevie Nicks may be seen below.

