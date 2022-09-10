Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Stevie Nicks pays a moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen of Rock and Roll, Stevie Nicks, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late and “unforgettable” Queen Elizabeth II.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks. Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas
Stevie Nicks. Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas

The Queen of Rock and Roll, Stevie Nicks, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late and “unforgettable” Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8th at the age of 96.

“Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, 1952. Can you imagine having a job for that long?” Nicks posted on her social media page.  “She said, ‘My whole life, will be devoted to your service — whether it is long or short’ — She would never look away.”

“She knew when to get in the way — and she knew when to get out of the way — to think — about what she would do next,” Nicks said.

Nicks continued, “She was very smart — and very beautiful — and she made it very clear to all the brilliant men that surrounded her — that she was the Queen — and they were not. She showed all women how strong they could be — for 70 years she did this.” She inspired me…the world is an empty place without her.”

“She inspired me. She was an anointed Queen, a beautiful Queen and an unforgettable woman,” Nicks acknowledged.

“The world is an empty place without her,” Nicks added, highlighting the impact and significance of the late British monarch who ruled for over seven decades. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, as well as the longest-reigning female monarch in global history.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history – Copyright AFP Money SHARMA

On Thursday evening, while performing at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois, Nicks dedicated her signature song “Landslide” to the late British monarch, and delivered the aforementioned tribute speech to her audience.

A classic performance of this timeless tune by Stevie Nicks may be seen below.

Read More: Chatting with Stevie Nicks: The Reigning Empress of Rock and Roll

In this article:british, landslide, Monarch, Queen, Queen elizabeth II, Rock and Roll, stevie nicks
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A man gestures inside a damaged building in Hrakove village in September 9, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine A man gestures inside a damaged building in Hrakove village in September 9, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: Ukrainian northern offensive surprises the world as well as Russia

Only a fool would insist on fighting a war so obviously lost. Yet, that’s what’s happening.

5 hours ago

World

Canada admired its queen, but not so much the monarchy

Canadians were attached to Queen Elizabeth II right to the end, but their relationship with the monarchy has been increasingly strained.

6 hours ago
One analyst expects souvenir sales to rise by £60 million ($69 million) One analyst expects souvenir sales to rise by £60 million ($69 million)

Business

UK business mourns queen as souvenir sales boom

One analyst expects souvenir sales to rise by £60 million ($69 million) - Copyright AFP/File Tolga AKMENVéronique DUPONT, Olivier DEVOSBritish business paid tribute Friday...

9 hours ago

Business

Fendi kicks off New York Fashion Week by celebrating the Baguette

Fendi kicked off New York's Fashion Week with a show celebrating its flagship Baguette bag, in a strong comeback for the runway.

10 hours ago