Stephen Huszar talks about his latest Hallmark movies

Stephen Huszar. Stephen Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Canadian actor Stephen Huszar chatted about starring in his latest Hallmark films, which include “A Royal Christmas Crush” and the mystery “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost.”

‘A Royal Christmas Crush’

“A Royal Christmas Crush,” starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, will premiere on Saturday, July 8. “That movie was amazing for many reasons,” he said. “This was my first time shooting in a hotel, that’s for sure.”

In this new film, Ava (Katie Cassidy) accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince Henry (Stephen Huszar) himself. “My character is able to put his guard down when he meets Ava,” he said.

“There is a lot of pressure going on from his standpoint from his family to find the right woman. It put him out of his comfort zone and it allowed him to see life in a different way. There are a lot of parallels with me as well,” he elaborated.

“It was a fun transition there with this character and how he started to change, and Ava acts as a catalyst to that change,” he added.

“There is love in this story, and there is an element of how we can adapt to get along, even in different worlds that we live in. It’s a movie that brings people together and there is some good cause and helping other people in need. The most important thing is the empathy that we feel for other people,” he elaborated.

“It teaches us to put ourselves in other people’s shoes, and to try to be more sympathetic towards those people,” he added.

‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost’

In “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost,” Huszar starred opposite Jodie Sweetin (“Full House” fame). “Jodie was fantastic, it was a fascinating experience to work with her. She is such a force and a power mom too. We are crossing our fingers for another film,” he said.

‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance’

Earlier this year, he starred in the Hallmark romance comedy “Love in Glacier National.” “That was quite an adventure. We had a lot of fun in that movie,” he said. “That character was more me.”

‘Entropic’

He also spoke about being a part of the indie film “Entropic,” which was written and directed by Robert W. Gray. It tells the story of the most beautiful man in the world, who, sick of being objectified, devises a plan to free himself of other’s attention.

“Doing this psychosexual thriller was great,” he said. “it is always nice to do indie films once in a while. It was a very interesting character for sure. I played M, he didn’t even have a full name.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, Huszar shared, “Always do your best, always speak the truth, live life to the fullest, and love yourself as much as your love your best friend, if not more.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Huszar said, “New Beginnings.” “It’s an exciting time for me,” he admitted. “A lot of transitions and a lot of adventures.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Huszar said, “Success to me is pretty simple, it’s being internally happy. It’s being in a good place mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

To learn more about Canadian actor Stephen Huszar, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.