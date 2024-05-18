Stephen Huszar talks about his Hallmark movie ‘Everything Puppies’

Stephen Huszar in 'Everything Puppies.' Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Canadian actor Stephen Huszar chatted about his new Hallmark movie “Everything Puppies.”

The synopsis is: A dedicated entrepreneur and inventor looking to make it big creating innovative dog toys and treats finds success with the support of a handsome client.

‘Everything Puppies’

“I am excited about this movie,” he said. “Who isn’t excited about puppies? I love dogs, puppies, and furries. They are a good thing for everybody.”

Playing Alex in the film

On portraying Alex, he said, “Alex is a very supportive guy, and he genuinely wants to help Scarlett’s character.” “Alex is the manager of a dog store, and he has the ability to link her up with some important people, and to elevate her,” he noted.

“I think that is a great story and a great character to act as a good role model, especially with what is going on in the world today,” he expressed.

“We need to support each other. We are all in this together,” he underscored.

Working with Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes

He opened up about working with Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes as his scene partner. “Pascal was great. This was my first time working with her,” he said. “

She is a sweetheart, and I think we have great chemistry together. We hit it off right away, and that is always a treat.”

New projects in the works

Without giving too much away, Huszar revealed that he just shot a new psychological thriller for Tubi. He also hopes to do more movies in “The Jane Mysteries” series opposite Jodie Sweetin.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Elevating Myself.”

“Challenging myself in roles and being open to new possibilities and focusing on work. My relationship is going great, and I am just elevating myself,” he explained.

Favorite mottos to live by

Regarding his favorite mottos to live by, he shared, “If you really, really want something in your life, truly with your heart, it will come true.”

“People will support you and believe in you. Just believe in it. That’s the motto I live by,” he admitted.

Closing thoughts on the new movie

For his fans and viewers, he remarked about the new Hallmark rom-com, “If you love puppies tune in, and even if you don’t, you might start loving them.”

