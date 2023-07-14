Stephanie Panisello talks about ‘Resident Evil: Death Island’

Kevin Dorman and Stephanie Panisello in 'Resident Evil: Death Island.' Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Actress Stephanie Panisello chatted about reprising her role in “Resident Evil: Death Island.”

She also spoke about voicing Disney’s “Encanto” audiobooks, being a part of the “What If…?” series on Marvel, and the digital age.

‘Resident Evil: Death Island’

On being a part of this action film, she said, “It’s an honor to reprise my role as Claire Redfield once again in such an iconic franchise. The film brings together all of the biggest players in the ‘Resident Evil’ Universe for the very first time- which is something myself and fans have always wanted to see.”

“Plus the cast, the director, and all creators involved have always been so fun and collaborative to work with. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people,” she said.

She was drawn to playing Claire for several reasons. “I love that Claire knows who she is. She’s extremely strong-willed- some might say stubborn- haha, though I think that it’s because she’s so intentional about what she does,” she explained.



“This is a fun action-packed horror film, filled with introspection on the effects of trauma and the importance of human connection all balanced out by perfectly placed humor. And let’s not forget it’s got all your favorite heroes in one place,” she said.

‘What If…?’ on Marvel

She played Betty Ross in “What If…?” in the Marvel Universe. “I’ve always loved comics, so to be a part of the Marvel Universe and voice Betty Ross alongside an all-star cast, not to mention be Mark Ruffalo’s, also known as ‘the Hulk’s love,’ is a dream,” she said.

“I’m so glad that even at the start of COVID we were able to make such a special show come to fruition. Director Bryan Andrews was wonderful to work with and really encouraged me to go to the emotional places we hadn’t seen her character go before,” she elaborated.

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ audiobooks

On voicing Disney’s “Encanto” audiobooks, she said, “As a fellow Colombian and having worked on the Encanto film, it’s been such an honor to further represent my Latin heritage through the Encanto audiobooks.”

“I am also the voice of Disney’s National Geographic children’s audiobooks as well. It’s beautiful to know that my love for reading to children and kids with disabilities growing up has been able to reach such a large audience as an adult,” she added.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, she said, “Being an actress in the digital age is amazing because the possibilities are endless. I love that I get to touch so many different projects and mediums from film and tv to video games and everything in between. I love getting to play and continuously grow my craft.”

“I’ve built such a great community and following along the way and that’s why it’s important for me to be conscious of the influence that technology has- both positively and negatively,” she said.

“I know I’m responsible for protecting the future of my industry against AI and I know I’m responsible for sharing an authentic representation of who I am as a human. It requires me to be thoughtful with my approach to my acting career,” she explained.

Motivations as an actress

On her daily motivations as an actress, she shared, “My degree of motivation changes daily; however, what doesn’t are my core values. So I try to think about what brings me joy and makes me come to life.”

“I love the outdoors, nature, and genuine human connection, so I balance myself out by getting some sunlight and getting deep…. realizing the next job I have I could connect with someone just by giving that character some heart. And yes I even try to make my villains relatable,” she said.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Live your life. Don’t worry so much about getting it right or emulating someone else. What makes a character great is the elements that you bring to them. So go out and rock climb if that’s something you’ve always wanted to try or learn to bake if it inspires your creativity. It doesn’t matter what it is, it just matters that it excites you.”

“It’s all about playing and breaking barriers that hold you back. If you can pair that with acting classes you are off to a great start,” she added.

Dream acting partners

She listed Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Garner, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kate Winslet as her dream acting partners. “I find them all to be very talented and just seem like cool people to work with,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means feeling joy, being at peace, and being fulfilled. It’s a sense of satisfaction in just being. I don’t think it’s a single place you get to in life but the journey itself.”

“When I know I’m fully present and I feel like I’m in an abundant world of possibilities I know I’m living successfully,” she added.

To learn more about actress Stephanie Panisello, follow her on Instagram.

Please note that interview with Stephanie was conducted prior to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike deadline.