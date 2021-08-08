Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Station to Station’ by Benjamin Bryant wins big at 2021 IndieFest Film Awards

The cast and crew of the upcoming film “Station to Station” by showrunner Benjamin Bryant have a major reason to be proud. They won win at the IndieFest Film Awards.

Published

Andrew Cawley and David Eggers in 'Station to Station'
Andrew Cawley and David Eggers in 'Station to Station.' Photo Courtesy of Bryant Zamberlan Group
Andrew Cawley and David Eggers in 'Station to Station.' Photo Courtesy of Bryant Zamberlan Group

The cast and crew of the upcoming film “Station to Station” by showrunner Benjamin Bryant have a major reason to be proud. They won big at the 2021 IndieFest Film Awards.

The film won for “Leading Actor” for David Eggers, “Supporting Actor” for both Andrew Cawley and Jordan Getty, “Supporting Actress” for Cate Farrow, “Original Score” for Francis McGrath, and Benjamin Bryant won the “Award of Merit” for “Script/Writer.”

In addition, it was recognized for being an indie movie by a filmmaker of Asian descent that features stories of characters and the work of actors of Asian descent.

Protagonist David Eggers stars as a young man named Tom who leaves New York for the obscurity of Las Vegas. An intriguing offer by Jordan (portrayed by Jordan Getty) puts him on an unexpected journey, where he learns how easily things that are left unresolved find a way of forcing their own resolution.

“Station to Station” was hailed by Digital Journal for being “compelling, edgy, intense and provocative.”

To learn more about “Station to Station,” check out its IMDb page.

In this article:benjamin bryant, David Eggers, Film, jordan getty, Movie, station to station
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

16 hours ago

Business

United Airlines to employees — Get vaccinated by October 25 or risk termination

United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

23 hours ago

Life

Canadian border workers begin work-to-rule actions

All-night negotiations between unions and the Treasury Board ended in a stalemate.

22 hours ago

World

New strategy to address the economic consequences of coronavirus

Women, young and less-educated workers are the groups most likely to be at a economic disadvantage during the pandemic.

16 hours ago