‘Station to Station’ by Benjamin Bryant wins big at 2021 IndieFest Film Awards

Andrew Cawley and David Eggers in 'Station to Station.' Photo Courtesy of Bryant Zamberlan Group

The cast and crew of the upcoming film “Station to Station” by showrunner Benjamin Bryant have a major reason to be proud. They won big at the 2021 IndieFest Film Awards.

The film won for “Leading Actor” for David Eggers, “Supporting Actor” for both Andrew Cawley and Jordan Getty, “Supporting Actress” for Cate Farrow, “Original Score” for Francis McGrath, and Benjamin Bryant won the “Award of Merit” for “Script/Writer.”

In addition, it was recognized for being an indie movie by a filmmaker of Asian descent that features stories of characters and the work of actors of Asian descent.

Protagonist David Eggers stars as a young man named Tom who leaves New York for the obscurity of Las Vegas. An intriguing offer by Jordan (portrayed by Jordan Getty) puts him on an unexpected journey, where he learns how easily things that are left unresolved find a way of forcing their own resolution.

“Station to Station” was hailed by Digital Journal for being “compelling, edgy, intense and provocative.”

To learn more about “Station to Station,” check out its IMDb page.