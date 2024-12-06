Stacie Greenwell talks about ‘Cross’ on Amazon Prime Video

Stacie Greenwell. Photo Credit: Diana Ragland.

Stacie Greenwell chatted about starring as Shawna De Lackner in the detective series “Cross” on Amazon Prime Video.

How is your experience on “Cross”?

It’s a joy. The cast and crew are incredibly talented, and I love working with them all. Ben Watkins, the show’s creator and showrunner, built an amazing team. I’m grateful to be a part of it.

What did you like the most about your character?

I really admire De Lackner’s confidence. I consider myself to be a confident person, but De Lackner raises the bar. She always speaks her mind. She is unapologetically bold and passionate. And she never feels the need to make herself small for others.

What do your plans for the future include?

I will continue working on interesting projects with talented teams. I enjoy dramatic and comedic acting. So I’m particularly drawn to roles that require a blend of both.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

It’s exciting. Streaming platforms offer a wide range of programming, which means more opportunities for actors. And social media has revolutionized the way artists and fans connect. Interacting with the show’s audience has truly been special.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Take acting classes to hone your craft. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and will encourage you. Practice positive self-talk.

Have hobbies outside of acting to maintain balance and perspective. Find ways to market yourself and network with industry professionals.

What does the word success mean to you?

For me, success is living a life that glorifies God. This includes embracing generosity, compassion, gratitude, self-love, and love for others. Every day is a new opportunity for success.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Cross”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

While the show is a crime thriller, it’s also a show about family and the friends who become family. I especially enjoyed the relationship between Cross and Sampson.

I love their bond. It’s heartwarming to see such a genuine and supportive friendship between Black men depicted on screen.

To learn more about Stacie Greenwell, follow her on Instagram.