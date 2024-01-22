Spencer Lord of ‘Heartland’ talks about Season 3 of ‘Family Law’ on The CW

Actor Spencer Lord. Photo Credit: The Portrait Sessions

Actor Spencer Lord of “Heartland” chatted about Season 3 of “Family Law” on The CW.

‘Family Law’ on The CW

Regarding his experience in “Family Law,” he said, “From jump, Family Law was the most welcoming experience. Susin Nielson, showrunner, makes sure everyone who works for her feels at home.”

“Pardon the pun, but it really felt like family. Not to mention getting to shoot in Vancouver, what a fun luxury. On top of that, acting alongside a bunch of industry pros made the whole experience a really fun time,” he explained.

Playing Aiden in the series

On playing Aiden in the series, he said, “Aiden is a happy go lucky guy and a genuinely good person, but he’s also a little lonely. I enjoyed exploring how this affects his relationship with Abby, how attached he grows in a short period of time and what the relationship means to him as a result.”

Working with Jewel Staite and Victor Garber

Lord had great words about working with his co-stars Jewel Staite and Victor Garber.

“Goodness, Jewel… First of all, she’s hilarious and such a fun hang,” he said. “Jewel is kind, warm, and an exemplary leader on set. Along with Susin she really makes sure to build an environment that everyone looks forward to being a part of every day. So much love to her.”

“Victor is a freaking industry legend,” he admitted. “We’ve all probably seen the man in a few dozen different movies and series and we all love him in everything he does. So I was nervous to meet him, of course. Which was completely unwarranted because he is warm as butter on toast.”

“I could listen to Victor tell stories about Broadway and talk about his husband’s paintings all day long. And I did,” he added.

‘Heartland’

On his experience in “Heartland,” he recalled, “Coming into a show that’s been running for almost two decades is intimidating. It’s also the most well-oiled machine I’ve come across, being run by a big group of cool people who love what they do.”

He continued, “Wayne, the script supervisor, covered in clothespins which have been secretly attached to his clothing while he’s not looking. The wrangler captain Bo, possibly the most photogenic man I’ve ever seen sitting atop his horse, a picture of stoicism with a charm that’ll make anyone blush.”

“Amber, our number one and the number one reason this show has enjoyed such longevity, bringing her playful attitude and unrivalled work ethic to every single day she’s there (and that’s just about every single day),” he explained.

I could go on for days because Heartland has been around so long for as many reasons as there are crew members. It truly is a family (forgive me once more) and it’s a joy to be a part of,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Lord said, “It’s all I’ve really ever known so it feels… normal? It is a bit strange to me being my own marketing manager in the social media sphere, but I haven’t started to put much effort into that yet so maybe I’m doing a horrible job and I should fire myself. We’ll give me another year or two to prove myself.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Lord said, “Pour your heart and soul into the work, but don’t lose yourself in the process. Spend time with your friends outside the industry. Go skydiving. Explore the world. Experience what it’s like to be a human being and bring that to the work.”

“Never stop training, but understand that training means more than just taking classes and study. It means deepening your understanding of self through whatever means interest you most,” he said.

“And then throw it all away, relax, breathe, and say words,” he added.

Success

On his definition of success, he responded, “This is a tough question because it means so many things. I think success means encountering obstacles, sometimes failing, but in the end succeeding in achieving whatever goals you have, no matter how small they might be.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Family Law’

Lord remarked about the show, “Sit down, or stand. Maybe lie on the floor, whatever’s your speed. Grab some popcorn and some peanut M&M’s and put them in a bowl together.”

“Then relax and expect to have a silly goose time while you watch Abby work her way into and out of various familial hijinks. It’s gonna be fun,” he concluded.

To learn more about Spencer Lord, follow him on Instagram, and check out his IMDb page.