Spencer Barnett talks about his single ‘Elements,’ and the digital age

Singer-songwriter Spencer Barnett. Photo Courtesy of Bellamy Brewster.

Singer-songwriter Spencer Barnett chatted about his latest single “Elements” and being a part of the digital age.

‘Elements’

He noted that “Elements” was a song that “came from a place of chaos.” “You can hear that right off the bat,” he admitted. “There is no intro, the song jumps right in to this pretty heavy verse, and it is just bass and vocals. It is not the smoothest… it is kind of rough, choppy and intense. I wrote it more generally about this feeling of chaos. There were definitely specific references to chaotic moments in my life.”

“This song was more about a feeling than it was about one specific experience; it was about several experiences. I think it’s kind of cool because if you listen to it later in the song, the chorus repeats the verse in a totally new melody and over much softer instrumentation,” he explained.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, “There are many different things that inspire me. What I try to do in the studios is ride whatever wave I am currently on. I start ideas outside of that by jotting down notes or melody ideas. Whenever you are making something, you can’t force yourself into a certain inspiration. You have to feel whatever comes to you that day.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Barnett said, “It is kind of cool actually. I am trying to use vintage gear. Being able to distribute music and share it, in this digital age, is really cool as an independent artist. It gives you opportunities that you wouldn’t have had in the era when they were printing CDs or vinyl.”

“Now, you can click a button, and your music is out there in the world, so that is quite cool,” he acknowledged. “We will see where it will all land. The music industry right now is in a state of flux, and it’s very dynamic, thus it is exciting, and it keeps you on your toes for sure.”

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Barnett said with a sweet laugh, “Recognition.” “I am finally starting to recognize the ways in which I do things, and accept the way in which I do them,” he said.

Dream collaboration choice in music: Toro y Moi

Barnett listed Toro y Moi as his dream collaboration choice in music. “I’ve been a huge fan of his for a long time and I love his music. He is also from the Bay area so I feel that there will be synergy there. He would be my dream collab, at the moment,” he said.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “flying” because that would be so “freeing.” “My real superpower would be to talk to plants, animals, and things. That would be super cool,” he said with a sweet laugh.

Success

Barnett defined the word success as “happiness and health.” “At the real core of it all, for music, I want to put out projects that I am proud of. The true success is putting out music that I am proud of because that lasts forever.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Elements’

“I hope people take away what they want to take away from this moment,” Barnett said. “I don’t want to be the judge of what that takeaway should be for them per se.”

“Elements” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about rising artist Spencer Barnett, follow him on Instagram, and check out his official website.