Sofia Sanchez talks about ‘Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Young actress Sofia Sanchez chatted about “Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

On her experience in this new “Hunger Games” prequel, she said, “I had the time of my life. It was a dream come true. I loved playing Wovey and filming in Germany and Poland and meeting the amazing cast and becoming friends. The director Francis is so awesome to work with and I loved every single person.”

Sanchez was drawn to portraying Wovey for several reasons. “I love Wovey because she was smart to hide. She’s loving and cares about the others and she’s really brave. I really loved playing her part and making it pretty far in the ‘Hunger Games’,” she said.

Motivations as an actress

On her daily motivations as an actress, Sanchez said, “I love to be creative and to be dramatic so acting is perfect for me. I love being in front of a camera and really getting into the emotion of the character.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, at a time when streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent, she said, “I think it’s pretty fun to be able to interact with fans and people from all over the world. I love that about the digital age.”

Dream acting partner: Margot Robbie

She listed Margot Robbie (“Barbie”) as her dream acting partner. “My favorite actress is Margot Robbie. I would love to play a Barbie with her. I really love strong girls! It would also be fun to play a villain someday,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word “success, Sanchez said, “Success, to me, means being good at the things I like to do.”

Closing thoughts on the new ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

For her fans, she remarked about the “Hunger Games” prequel, “I want people to know that it’s a great film with amazing acting. They need to see the movie. It’s so good.”

“I want people to think of who are the people in their life that are more like songbird and more like a snake. The movie makes you think,” she concluded.

To learn more about Sofia Sanchez, follow her on Instagram, and visit her official website.

