Sofia Masson talks about ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ film on Lifetime

Sofia Masson. Photo Credit: Flavio Masson

Rising actress Sofia Masson chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in the film “The Wrong Blind Date” on Lifetime.

‘The Wrong Blind Date’

“It was such a fulfilling experience working on ‘The Wrong Blind Date’,” she admitted. “Given that this was my second film with David, I was already familiar with the flow of production and everything went smoothly. The cast was also quite small, so I was able to really get to know everybody on a personal level.”

“Director David [DeCoteau] is incredible in his ability to cover so much material in such a quick and organized fashion. He also really respects and trusts his actors, encouraging us to make bold choices,” she said.

She loved playing her character, Hannah, for many reasons. “We actually have a lot in common: she’s very persistent and extremely devoted to protecting her mother and her friends. She is also very intuitive, especially when she senses something is off about Kevin. What I loved most was how she never relented on finding out who Kevin was. She kept digging and eventually helped reveal his true colors,” she said.

She complimented her co-stars, which included Rainer Dawn, Meredith Thomas, Vivica A. Fox, Clark Moore, and Matthew Pohlkamp. “It was a joy working with everyone on this project. Rainer and I met for coffee a few days before shooting where we discussed the script and our own career goals — we immediately bonded,” she said about Rainer.

Masson continued, “The same goes for my off-screen relationship with Meredith who was my very first on-screen mother. Her positive energy is infectious and she is so nurturing. It goes without saying that Vivica is incredible and working with her was such an honor. She lights up the room and brings so much energy to every scene. I hope to work with her again in the near future.”

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, she responded, “Having started pursuing acting professionally at the start of 2020, all I know is the digital age. It was certainly an odd time to embark on an entirely new chapter of my life where everything went virtual. In some ways, however, it was comforting to know that the entire industry was reinventing itself in this new Covid era.”

“Thank goodness for technology and its ability to bring us together in such a difficult time and to allow us to keep creating art regardless of the circumstances. Moreover, this new era of streaming excites me. With so many streaming platforms, there is a constant demand for new content. To keep up with this demand, the industry has seen a dramatic increase in both film and television opportunities,” she elaborated.

Future plans

On her future plans in acting, she said, “I have a few projects in the pipeline, which I am very much looking forward to. I can’t disclose too much information yet, however, a short film I produced and acted in late last year is nearing completion and I’m excited for the world to see it.”

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “My definition is ever-changing. At this point in my career, success would entail working consistently on projects that are both creatively challenging and rewarding. I’d love the challenge of playing a character who is drastically different from myself or someone who isn’t particularly likable. I feel like this would demand something new of me; I’d like to see how far outside of my creative ‘box’ so-to-speak, I can go.”

Masson concluded about “The Wrong Blind Date,” “Firstly, thank you to those who watched the film! Your support means so much. As far as what I’d want you to take away from our film, I would say be careful with who you trust. Seriously. In this digital age, privacy is becoming more and more difficult. Be cognizant of what you choose to share with the world because it may come back to bite you.”