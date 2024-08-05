Sofia Masson talks about her new movie ‘On the Run’ on Tubi

Sofia Masson. Photo Credit: Eamonn Courtney.

Actress Sofia Masson chatted about her new movie “On the Run,” which will be released on August 17th on Tubi.

The synopsis is: Two teen sisters learn about their family’s involvement with a secret program and go on the run to escape the deadly criminals targeting their family.

How was your experience on “On the Run”?

“On the Run” was probably one of the most challenging yet creatively rewarding experiences of my career to date. It all started on the page.

I absolutely loved the story, the relationships between the characters, as well as the cultural backdrop of motorcycle gangs and the history of witness protection.

The story is so layered and I was particularly drawn to the emotional core of the film: the bond between two sisters. Our cast and crew was stellar. Working with Traci Hays was an absolute delight.

She is the kind of director who speaks to actors with such specificity and composure even when the clock is ticking and the pressure is on.

I remember first meeting her on zoom a few days before I flew out to New Mexico, where we shot the film, and her passion for the project was infectious. I was so excited to get to work.

What did you like the most about your character Kayla?

Playing Kayla was very emotionally demanding, but I loved stepping into the big sister role. As a younger sister in real life, this was a new experience for me.

Finding Kayla’s strength in times of intense hardship was a unique challenge and I owe a lot of my performance to my incredible scene partner and on-screen younger sister, Taylor Geare.

The Kayla we’re introduced to at the beginning of the film is quite different from the woman she becomes, once her protective instinct kicks in. She’s really a fighter. I loved exploring that.

Sofia Masson in ‘On the Run.’ Photo Credit: Blake Bundy.

What was it like working with actor and filmmaker William Mark McCullough?

William Mark McCullough is lovely and working with him was a true pleasure and wonderful experience. We barely shared any screen time, but we really bonded over the course of filming.

Not only is he a terrific actor, but he’s also so friendly, even though he plays such terrifying characters. We laughed about that a great deal.

What do your plans for the future include?

I have two films coming out on Tubi this year — drastically different characters — so I am very excited to promote these projects as they come to fruition.

I also had the honor to work with Billy Zane on “Waltzing with Brando,” a Marlon Brando biopic, which will also be released this year.

“Waltzing with Brando” has been a long time coming, so I’m thrilled that the world will finally be able to see Zane’s brilliance.

I have another project in pre-production I can’t talk about quite yet, but it’s very different from anything I’ve previously worked on.

How does it feel to be partnering with Tubi for this film?

“On the Run” is my fourth title with Tubi and I’ve enjoyed every project for different reasons. It’s been very exciting seeing Tubi’s growth over the past two years alongside the growth in my own career. I hope to continue this blossoming partnership!

What did this movie teach you about yourself?

Every role has its own unique challenges and demands and teaches me something valuable about myself. “On the Run” taught me to trust my instincts. I had very little time to prepare for this role due to reasons outside of my control.

Coming off another demanding international project right before this feature was helpful: my muscles were warm and it became especially clear to me that we don’t rise to the occasion, but we fall to the level of our preparation.

What would you like to tell people about “On the Run”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Don’t underestimate the power of a strong sisterly connection. Blood is thicker than water and that’s the driving force of this film. I’m so proud of this project, it definitely was a labor of love.

To learn more about Sofia Masson, follow her on Instagram and check out her IMDb page.