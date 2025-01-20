Sofia Masson and Jasmine Vega discuss starring in ‘Fatal Exposure’ film on Tubi

Sofia Masson, Jasmine Vega, and Stephen Huszar. Photos Courtesy of Jackson Davis Photography, Jasmine Vega, and Stephen Huszar.

Actresses Sofia Masson and Jasmine Vega chatted exclusively about starring in the upcoming movie “Fatal Exposure” on Tubi alongside Stephen Huszar.

All three actors have been cast as the leads, and will star in this film from Tubi and MarVista Entertainment. Sam Coyle directed from a script by Mary Risk.

Aside from Masson, Vega, and Huszar, the cast also includes Ilean Almaguer, Johann Vera, Mar Carerra, Cesar Rodriguez, Bernardo Castilla and Janira Reyes.

The film will be released on February 7th, 2025 on Tubi. Film production began in early March 2024 in Mexico City. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is expected to be an erotic thriller.

The project will be financed and produced by Tubi, with executive producers Ashley Squires, Mattie Fellbaum, and Tamanna Shah from Mar Vista Entertainment, and

producers Mauricio Argüelles and César Rodriguez from Amazing Films.

How was your experience filming ‘Fatal Exposure’?

Sofia Masson: Filming fatal exposure was single-handedly one of the most challenging, yet creatively rewarding experiences. We shot the entire feature in 15 days, which was highly ambitious.

Our film is relatively stunt heavy with highly emotional scenes, as well as intimacy scenes. With all this to say, our director Sam really led a beautiful set and her passion and dedication to this project was so evident every day.

She set an incredible tone for everybody and this really enabled me to feel comfortable in even the most challenging scenes.

Jasmine Vega: It was truly a lovely surprise—I had no idea what to expect. At the

time, I was living in Los Angeles and had seven hours to fly to Mexico City.

Although the journey presented its challenges, the script was both physically and emotionally demanding, it was such a memorable experience.

Waking up to stunning weather, indulging in incredible food, and exploring the city on our days off was a bonus. I did have food poisoning, which felt like an authentic part of the adventure.

Did you do any prep work with each other prior to filming the film?

Sofia Masson: With very little time to prepare, I worked very instinctually, of

course, starting with what was on the page. I created playlists, personal

diaries, a collage of images I felt represented Ariel ‘s world and mental

landscape.

I was lucky to have excellent costars who were very collaborative as well.

As an actor, I always work from the inside-out.

Meaning, I figure out what’s going on in their psyche, and what experiences in their life have led them to where they are and how they act, and then the final piece for me is wardrobe.

Ariel is very in touch with her sexuality and uses her sexuality as a means of control, so wearing lace and lingerie certainly helped me embody that.

Jasmine Vega: I read the script on the flight there. I have a specific way of preparation that feels natural to me, and it was helpful given the tight timeframe. However, Sofia and I met right when I landed to do a photoshoot for the art department to be used later in the days of shooting.

It was an intimate shoot, so we got to know each other real fast! Shooting

in Mexico they have six-day work weeks, so on our day off, Sunday we would

work through scenes together all day.

What is it about this script that resonated with you and made you want to

be a part of it?

Jasmine Vega: I was intrigued to be pushed out of my comfort zone. Chloe is a

lost young woman that finds a false sense of self through majority of the film.

It was a deeply rewarding experience to convey her journey and see her find her path by the end. The thriller and horror genres have always fascinated me, and this script felt right in line with that interest.

Sofia Masson: I really identified with my character, Ariel even though she couldn’t

be more different than myself. That’s just part of my job, though. Finding

the humanity.

I think that’s also what attracted me to this role: Ariel is so different from any other character I’ve played and I felt it would be an excellent challenge.

I also was fascinated by the photography aspect, which serves more than a

backdrop for the film. Not only is it Ariel‘s passion and career, but it also is

her primary means of expression.

It’s how she takes control. Even when everything else in her life seems to be falling apart, photography always saves her.

