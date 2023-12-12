Social influencer Ana Saia opens up about the digital age

Ana Saia. Photo Courtesy of Ana Saia.

Social influencer and content creator Ana Saia chatted about the digital age and the “No Sabo” generation.

She is a comical influencer and self-proclaimed “red-headed Latina.” Ana Saia is joining the “No Sabo” generation to reclaim the term and inspire her social media followers with comical and accurate portrayals of Mexican-American heritage.

Saia went on to share her thoughts about the “No Sabo” generation. “I think the ‘No Sabo’ generation hasn’t been given a fair shot when it comes to learning Spanish. This generation is surrounded by Spanglish when you really think about it because they practice more English but understand enough Spanish to get by during family reunions.

“Whenever you’re learning something new there already lies new insecurities because you inevitably compare yourself to others that have, in this case, been speaking Spanish their entire lives,” she said.

“My goal is to become that bridge between the two because I’ve been through the ringer when I was trying to learn Spanish, so I have a lot of empathy towards ‘No Sabo’ kids. I eventually want people to not be afraid to speak Spanish while they’re still learning and in return, I want Spanish speakers to encourage them to keep practicing,” she explained.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “It feels like a deep tunnel where you can see the light at the end, but it’s surrounded by a lot of darkness. You have to really find the balance between what’s happening in real life versus what you see, or in my case, produce online.”

“It’s not all bad because some days I really just love sitting on my couch and binging ‘Bridgerton’ for the fourth time, but then I take that time to help reset myself and start something new,” she added.

Motivations as a social influencer

On her daily motivations as a social influencer, she said, “My audience is what motivates me. They’re the reason I’m able to share what I love, and I see how much it touches them when they comment and share but also when they come up to me in person. It’s reassuring to know that I’m doing something meaningful even if it’s a comedy skit about my mom yelling at me in Spanish.”

Future plans

On her plans for the future, she revealed, “I’m not gonna lie, I have big plans for my future. As much as I love creating videos I wanna branch into acting while redefining who they typecast as Latinas.”

“I’ve been working with coaches and really understanding the craft while sharing a couple lip synch videos on tiktok and instagram just to start planting the seed to my audience and they’re definitely catching on.”

“Eventually I’d also love to create an original song in Spanish because that’s what drove me to learn the language, but we’ll see what the future holds,” she added.

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring social influencers, she said, “My advice to those that want to become social influencers is to stay authentic to you and share your passion. Whether it’s cooking, makeup, and gaming.”

“Everyone is born unique from the other and has different stories to tell. When you’re sharing your most authentic self online is when people will gravitate towards your content and more importantly trust what you’re posting,” she said.

Career-defining moments

When asked about her career-defining moments, she responded, “Early in the year I faced a lot of criticism and backlash for just being who I am, and I felt like I constantly had to prove that.”

“I soon realized that no one can take my heritage away from me and that just because I look and sound different doesn’t mean I can’t embrace my roots,” she said.

“Now, I try to ignore those comments and just keep doing what I’m doing because there’s more people supporting me than anything else,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Saia said, “I have a lot of trouble defining success because to me it’s whenever I achieve my goals. I try to make reasonable goals like surpassing a million followers or getting signed to an agent so that I can work toward it every day and feel proud that I gave it my all when I achieve them.”

Closing thoughts for her fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, she said, “All I can say to my fans and supporters is thank you, I couldn’t be more grateful for the support and love that you have all shared with me.”

“I might not be able to respond to each and every one of your comments but believe me I see you and I love you for taking the time to share a laugh or memory with me,” she expressed.

To learn more about Ana Saia, follow her on TikTok and Instagram.