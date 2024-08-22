Smith & Thell talk about their new EP ‘A Chosen Family’

Connect with us

Swedish duo Smith & Thell chatted about their new EP A Chosen Family, which comes out on August 23rd.

On the song selection process for the EP, they said, “We are pretty picky with the songs that we choose to put out. You just know what songs to release. I don’t think there is a mathematical idea behind it. It’s more about the music feeling right.”

“For this EP, we’ve been writing from a different lyrical angle,” they admitted. “We’ve been thinking about the people around us and trying to tell their story. We are imagining that we are them, and we found that to be pretty interesting. We Zoomed into the people around us.”

They both concurred that their personal favorite tune on the album is “Let the Good Ones Go.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, they said, “We enjoy it. Social media is both good and bad. It can be stressful at times. We are not on our phones all the time because we think about music too much.”

“Social media is fantastic for finding your community and for finding people that like the same music as you,” they noted.

“We are on TikTok as a band, and it’s just a great way of finding new music,” they said.

“Also, you don’t have to use social media in the same way that everyone else uses social media. We’ve decided that the only thing that we do is music, so if somebody finds the music there, we are happy,” they elaborated.

Future plans

Regarding their future plans, they said, “Tomorrow is the future, and we are going to Norway to play a show.”

“Then, we are doing two special shows in Sweden this fall. It’s going to be two shows that people haven’t seen us in that way before, and there might be a few surprises,” they added.

Dream duet choices in music

They listed Zach Bryan, The Lumineers, Morgan Wallen, Kacey Musgraves, and Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons as their dream duet choices in music.

Stage of their lives

Regarding the title of the current chapter of their lives, they concurred, “Happy for the first time.”

“There are lots of changes, in a good way,” they said.

Success

They defined the word success simply as “freedom, happiness, and feeling peaceful where you are in life.”

Closing thoughts on the new EP

For their fans, they remarked about the new EP, “We want the fans to listen to this with an open heart and think if there is someone in their surroundings that might be that person that we sing about.”

“We love our fans, and we are the happiest when we get to play live for the fans,” they exclaimed.

“It has been a great summer so far,” they admitted. “We’ve had an amazing tour in Europe. We are so happy to be meeting people down the road. The fans come to hear our music, but for us, the fans are the music. Live music is a collective experience.”

Their music is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Smith & Thell, follow them on Instagram and visit their official homepage.

