Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Slapface’ horror film acquired by Shudder, to be released in 2022

On August 24, it was announced that the horror film “Slapface” was acquired by Shudder, which is AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror movies, thrillers, and supernatural. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

August Maturo in 'Slapface'
August Maturo in 'Slapface.' Photo Courtesy of Slapface Movie LLC.
August Maturo in 'Slapface.' Photo Courtesy of Slapface Movie LLC.

On August 24, it was announced that the horror film “Slapface” was acquired by Shudder, which is AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror movies, thrillers, and supernatural. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Joining “Slapface” will be “The Advent Calendar,” both of which will have their FrightFest premieres in London later this month.

Shudder will release the films exclusively in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. 

“Slapface” was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp, and it will be released in 2022. The film was produced by Mike Manning, Nick Theurer, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Joe Benedetto

Young actor August Maturo (“Girl Meets World” fame) stars in the thriller “Slapface,” as a young boy, Lucas, who befriends a dangerous monster while dealing with the loss of his mother. The cast includes such actors as Libe Barer, Mike Manning, Mirabelle Lee, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Lukas Hassel, Alixx Schottland, Curtis Braly, and Dan Hedaya.

As Digital Journal reported, “Slapface” won the “Audience Award” at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival earlier this year.

In this article:august maturo, Film, Horror, Mike Manning, shudder, Slapface
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

The day that changed America: Remembering 9/11, 20 years on

As New Yorkers began heading to work, 19 hijackers were boarding flights at airports in Boston, Washington and Newark.

22 hours ago

World

Joseph Dittmar: sharing memories of 9/11 escape is 'my therapy'

Veering between laughter and tears, Joseph Dittmar narrates his memories of escaping from near the top of the World Trade Center on 9/11.

22 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Trump’s border wall unable to withstand the forces of nature

Ignoring fundamental environmental laws has led to the destruction of major parts of former President Donald Trump's border wall.

16 hours ago
Brazil detains two French travelers for perching atop iconic statue Brazil detains two French travelers for perching atop iconic statue

World

Brazil detains two French travelers for perching atop iconic statue

The Christ the Redeemer statue is one of the most visited site in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's tourism capital - Copyright AFP -Brazilian authorities...

19 hours ago