‘Slapface’ horror film acquired by Shudder, to be released in 2022

August Maturo in 'Slapface.' Photo Courtesy of Slapface Movie LLC.

On August 24, it was announced that the horror film “Slapface” was acquired by Shudder, which is AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror movies, thrillers, and supernatural. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Joining “Slapface” will be “The Advent Calendar,” both of which will have their FrightFest premieres in London later this month.

Shudder will release the films exclusively in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Slapface” was written and directed by Jeremiah Kipp, and it will be released in 2022. The film was produced by Mike Manning, Nick Theurer, Artisha Mann-Cooper, and Joe Benedetto

Young actor August Maturo (“Girl Meets World” fame) stars in the thriller “Slapface,” as a young boy, Lucas, who befriends a dangerous monster while dealing with the loss of his mother. The cast includes such actors as Libe Barer, Mike Manning, Mirabelle Lee, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Lukas Hassel, Alixx Schottland, Curtis Braly, and Dan Hedaya.

As Digital Journal reported, “Slapface” won the “Audience Award” at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival earlier this year.