Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Sinead O’Connor died of ‘natural causes’, UK coroner rules

Irish musician Sinead O’Connor died last year of “natural causes”, a London coroner announced Tuesday. 
AFP

Published

Sinead O'Connor died aged 56 last July
Sinead O'Connor died aged 56 last July - Copyright AFP Rodrigo BUENDIA
Sinead O'Connor died aged 56 last July - Copyright AFP Rodrigo BUENDIA

Irish musician Sinead O’Connor died last year of “natural causes”, a London coroner announced Tuesday.

The Grammy award-winning singer, best known for her 1990 cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”, was found unresponsive at her south London home last July. She was 56.

London police said at the time that officers were not treating it as suspicious as an autopsy was carried out to determine the cause of her death.

A short statement by Southwark Coroner’s Court in south London said: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

O’Connor’s death prompted an outpouring of sympathy from her legions of fans including other musicians and celebrities around the world, particularly in her homeland of Ireland.

Hundreds lined the route of her cortege in Bray, the Irish town 20 kilometres (13 miles) south of Dublin that she called home for 15 years, on the day of her funeral last August.

The willingness of the musician, who rose to international fame in the 1990s, to criticise the Catholic Church in particular saw her vilified by some and praised as a trailblazer by others.

O’Connor’s agents revealed she had been completing a new album and planning a tour as well as a movie based on her autobiography “Rememberings” before she died.

The musician had also spoken publicly about her mental health, telling the US television host Oprah Winfrey in 2007 that she struggled with thoughts of suicide and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

More recently she had shunned the limelight, in particular following the death of her son Shane from suicide in 2022 aged 17.

In this article:Britain, Entertainment, Ireland, Music, OConnor
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023 US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023

World

US election top risk to world no matter who wins: consultancy

The US presidential election will pose the greatest political risk to the world in 2024 no matter who wins.

22 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates and US politics – A terrible mix

For more avoidable disasters, contact your smiling local political ignoramuses.

4 mins ago
A fan on the new 'Rue David Bowie' in the French capital's 13th district A fan on the new 'Rue David Bowie' in the French capital's 13th district

Entertainment

Paris names street after David Bowie

The city of Paris on Monday named a street after rock music icon David Bowie, a first in honour of the singer eight years...

14 hours ago
United Airlines says it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet, like one seen here taking off in September 2023 United Airlines says it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet, like one seen here taking off in September 2023

Business

United Airlines says inspections found loose bolts on its 737 MAX planes

United Airlines said Monday it has discovered loose bolts on Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in its fleet during preliminary inspections.

14 hours ago