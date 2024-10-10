Sid Seth talks about his new single and video for ‘Wave’

Sid Seth. Photo Credit: Tirth Studio.

Singer-songwriter Sid Seth chatted about his new single and music video for “Wave.”

“For ‘Wave,’ I collaborated once again with Al Carlson,” he said. “Al and I had made “I’m Yours” that was such a different vibe and sound. But, something about ‘Wave’ instantly drew me to Al once again.”

“I played the demo for him and he said two things – take it half step lower and that he is keeping the tabla,” he said.

“It was recorded at Gary’s Electric Studio,” he admitted. “We took an almost beaten up acoustic guitar and laid down tracks thinking we will change it later but it was perfect so we kept it.”

I love Afrobeats but I didn’t know how it would blend with my artistry,” he noted. “I was speaking with a friend of mine, Arnav, who’s an amazing Indian classical vocalist and we were discussing the new ragas he’s working on.”

“Having studied Indian Classical music myself, I asked him if he understood Afrobeats and I spat out an idea about mixing Taal Kaharva with Afrobeats as its just 8 beat rhythm pattern. He agreed it should work. Now, I didn’t have a tabla around me in NY or even that I would know of anyone who would play it,” he elaborated.

“So, I literally searched on splice,” he said. “But I found an improv on the 8 beat tabla pattern. I put an Afrobeat and tabla together. I bounced a rough draft and played it for my friends and all of them smiled and started bopping. We instantly knew it worked,” he explained.

“So, if there is one thing I’d love to see is people dance to the track. What gave me the confidence is when I saw mom and dad started to move and I was so happy but kinda shocked,” he added.

