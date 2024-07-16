Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Shwayze talks about his single ‘Smoke Too Soon’ featuring Wiz Khalifa

American rapper Shwayze chatted about his latest single “Smoke Too Soon,” which features Wiz Khalifa.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Rapper Shwayze
Rapper Shwayze. Photo Courtesy of Ineffable Records.
Rapper Shwayze. Photo Courtesy of Ineffable Records.

American rapper Shwayze chatted about his latest single “Smoke Too Soon,” which features Wiz Khalifa.

Shwayze revealed that “Smoke Too Soon” is a play on the phrase “spoke too soon.”

“It’s about how sometimes if you smoke too soon, you can get unmotivated or distracted. The idea came from reflecting on those moments,” he explained.

Working with Wiz Khalifa

On collaborating with global music star Wiz Khalifa, he said, “It was incredible. He sent me his vocal once he heard the track, and it fit perfectly. His energy and creativity are unmatched. It was a great experience.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he shared, “My inspiration comes from everyday life and experiences. I draw from personal moments, relationships, and the world around me. It’s all about capturing the vibe and emotions. Music is my way of telling stories.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Shwayze noted that it is “exciting.” “Streaming and social media have made it easier to connect with fans. It’s a whole new world of opportunities,” he noted.

“I’m grateful for the technology that allows my art to reach more people,” he added.

Future plans

When asked about his future plans, he stated, “I plan to keep making music and touring. I want to collaborate with more artists and explore new sounds. There is also a movie project I’m working on. The goal is to keep growing and evolving.”

Dream duet choice in music: Pharrell

Shwayze listed Pharrell as his dream duet choice in music. “I would love to do a duet with Pharrell Williams,” he admitted. “His creativity and versatility are inspiring. Working with Pharrell would be a dream come true.” 

Success

On his definition of the word success, Shwayze said, “Success means living life on your own terms. It’s about doing what you love and staying true to yourself.”

“For me, it’s also about connecting with fans and making an impact. Success is happiness and fulfillment,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Smoke Too Soon’

For his fans and listeners, he remarked about “Smoke Too Soon,” “It is a chill track that captures laid-back moments and finding your groove.”

“It’s all about enjoying life and not taking things too seriously. I hope it resonates with everyone who listens,” he concluded.

“Smoke Too Soon” featuring Wiz Khalifa is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Shwayze, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and check out his official homepage.

In this article:Music, pharrell, Rapper, shwayze, Single, smoke too soon, Songwriting, wiz khalifa
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap A team of surgeons transplanting a pig kidney into a brain dead patient, part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species transplants and closing the organ donor gap

Life

Healthcare quality and safety: States in the US with the worse surgery records

New York has the highest medical malpractice payment reports, totalling 1,459.

15 hours ago

Business

Asian traders struggle to match Wall St record as Trump odds grow

Traders struggled to extend gains on Wall Street, where the Dow chalked up its first record since May.

2 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Neatness vs clutter — The practical war nobody seems to win

This is how to make the clutter look neat, and the neatness bearable.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ontario window project demonstrates the value and need for community involvement in construction

Many of the challenges architects, owners, and general contractors face today go well beyond masonry, design, or fenestration. 

4 hours ago