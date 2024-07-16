Shwayze talks about his single ‘Smoke Too Soon’ featuring Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Shwayze. Photo Courtesy of Ineffable Records.

American rapper Shwayze chatted about his latest single “Smoke Too Soon,” which features Wiz Khalifa.

Shwayze revealed that “Smoke Too Soon” is a play on the phrase “spoke too soon.”

“It’s about how sometimes if you smoke too soon, you can get unmotivated or distracted. The idea came from reflecting on those moments,” he explained.

Working with Wiz Khalifa

On collaborating with global music star Wiz Khalifa, he said, “It was incredible. He sent me his vocal once he heard the track, and it fit perfectly. His energy and creativity are unmatched. It was a great experience.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he shared, “My inspiration comes from everyday life and experiences. I draw from personal moments, relationships, and the world around me. It’s all about capturing the vibe and emotions. Music is my way of telling stories.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Shwayze noted that it is “exciting.” “Streaming and social media have made it easier to connect with fans. It’s a whole new world of opportunities,” he noted.

“I’m grateful for the technology that allows my art to reach more people,” he added.

Future plans

When asked about his future plans, he stated, “I plan to keep making music and touring. I want to collaborate with more artists and explore new sounds. There is also a movie project I’m working on. The goal is to keep growing and evolving.”

Dream duet choice in music: Pharrell

Shwayze listed Pharrell as his dream duet choice in music. “I would love to do a duet with Pharrell Williams,” he admitted. “His creativity and versatility are inspiring. Working with Pharrell would be a dream come true.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Shwayze said, “Success means living life on your own terms. It’s about doing what you love and staying true to yourself.”

“For me, it’s also about connecting with fans and making an impact. Success is happiness and fulfillment,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Smoke Too Soon’

For his fans and listeners, he remarked about “Smoke Too Soon,” “It is a chill track that captures laid-back moments and finding your groove.”

“It’s all about enjoying life and not taking things too seriously. I hope it resonates with everyone who listens,” he concluded.

“Smoke Too Soon” featuring Wiz Khalifa is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Shwayze, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and check out his official homepage.