Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen, and Charlene Tilton talk You Gotta Believe organization

Sherri Saum. Photo Creidt: You Gotta Believe

Performers Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen and Charlene Tilton spoke about being a part of the 10th anniversary fundraiser for You Gotta Believe (YGB).

You Gotta Believe is a New York City-based nonprofit organization focused on finding permanent families for older foster youth.

On Monday, November 18th, it just celebrated a decade of impact with a milestone event at Town Hall in Manhattan, which featured performances by Rosie Perez, Sherri Saum, Charlene Tilton, Ta’Nika Gibson, Kate Reinders, J. Harrison Ghee, NBC 4 New York’s Janice Huff and others that were able to shine a spotlight on the urgent need for adoptive families for foster youth.

Sherri Saum

Sherri Saum is known for her acting work in “The Fosters.”

“I am thrilled to be here,” she exclaimed. “This is the 10th anniversary for ‘You Gotta Believe.’ I will be here for anything and everything I can ever do to be in service of this message.”

On the importance of this case, Saum said, “My eyes were opened to this cause when I started working on a show that deals with foster kids, their struggles and how hard it is, and especially for older kids to be adopted. I feel humbled and I feel like I have a connection to this entire issue. I love doing anything I can to support it, and I am honored to be here.”

“I would like for people to reconsider what their family might look like… they should consider the idea of adopting an older kid instead of a young baby because the rewards are huge,” she added.

Alex Temple Ward

Actor Alex Temple Ward spoke about being a part of You Gotta Believe. “It’s a complete honor to be here with this cast, with this organization. It is just an honor,” Ward expressed.

Ward continued, “Right now, where we are politically in this world, we are in a time that is kind of unsafe. I think it is important to support an organization, especially for the safety of kids in general who are vulnerable.”

“I hope people get a full heart out of tonight; that’s it, so they feel inclined to talk about this, donate, and give their gifts,” Ward added.

Anika Larsen

Tony-nominated actress Anika Larsen is known for her work in “Almost Famous” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

“It feels amazing to be here,” Larsen exclaimed. “I’ve been singing for them for years now. I believe in everything that they are doing. Everybody needs family. I have nine brothers and sisters, and six of them are adopted, so I come from an unusual kind of family.”

“I am 50 years old, and I still call my mother every day,” Larsen said. “I call her for help with countless things because we all still need our parents even as adults… especially those of us who are lucky to still have parents in our middle age. We should all — if we can —support this incredible organization.”

Charlene Tilton

Actress and singer Charlene Tilton (“Dallas”) addressed the importance of helping foster children.

“This is great and for a wonderful cause,” Tilton said. “It helps children in the foster care system in New York and nationwide and it’s wonderful.”

“I was raised in foster care from ages five to eight,” Tilton revealed. “Then, when I got older, I know it’s important for these kids to have loving homes and they train the families and they give them the resources they need.”

On her definition of the word success, Tilton responded, “I prefer significance over success because success comes and goes. Significance for me are my little grandsons and my daughter.”

“If you can help these children in foster care to find a loving home, that would be amazing,” she concluded about the event.