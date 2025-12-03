Sherman Augustus talks about starring in Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix

Actor Sherman Augustus. Photo Credit: Noble Ambience Photography.

Veteran actor Sherman Augustus chatted about starring in Season 5 of “Stranger Things” on Netflix, where he plays Lt. Col. Jack Sullivan.

The synopsis is: With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

On being a part of “Stranger Things” for the fifth and final season, he expressed, “IT was such a beautiful and wonderful experience.”

“Forging relationships with cast and crew is always a blessing and then staying in touch to celebrate birthdays holiday’s anniversary; however, it’s also bittersweet because we won’t be on set together again,” he elaborated.

Playing Lieutenant Colonel Jack Sullivan

He is drawn to his character, Lieutenant Colonel Jack Sullivan, for several reasons. “I admire Jack Sullivan’s drive and focus and share his tenacity to get the job done. The man is definitely a patriot,” he exclaimed.

Lessons learned from the ‘Stranger Things’ series

On the lessons learned from “Stranger Things,” he reflected, “Shooting the series taught me patience. We were at the mercy of crazy weather in Atlanta for three months in the summer. I’m talking about thunderstorms.”

“On top of that, the 3 a.m. call time could be a little trying, but I love what I do and after all, that’s what we are there for,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “I’ve been fortunate to work steadily in film and TV for over three decades and will always appreciate what those mediums bring to audiences.”

“Acting in the digital age offers different kinds of opportunities and benefits. For example, shooting digitally is fast. Streaming has given us so many more places to meet audiences,” he elaborated.

“Social media has allowed fans to connect directly with their favorite actors, and I personally find it a rewarding and fun experience,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he disclosed, “Earlier this year, I produced and starred in called a film called ‘Death Letter Blues,’ written and directed by Strack Azar and Michael Stevantoni. I am proud of it. It’s a Southern Gothic film which can be streamed on all major platforms.”

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, Augustus revealed, “Personally, I feel my whole career has been a defining moment from the start.”

“To reflect on my career with all the talented people that I’ve worked with, I must say through all the peaks and valleys my trajectory has been one brilliant ride, can’t wait to share what’s next,” he explained.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Believe in yourselves. Trust in your greatness. Surround yourself with a team that believes in you and what you want to accomplish. It’s your career, not anyone else’s. Block out all unnecessary noise.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Augustus shared, “To me, success means consistently working, breathing life into new characters by discovering their behaviors and lifting them off the page. That’s what acting is all about: behavior, behavior, behavior.”

Closing thoughts on Season 5 of ‘Stranger Things’

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “Aside from a fantastic group of actors and phenomenal directors and writers, I take my hat off to the crew.”

“The crew works so hard to bring you this show. They are not necessarily the first to be acknowledged, but their contribution is immense,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor Sherman Augustus, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.