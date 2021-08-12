Connect with us

Sheridan talks about his latest single ‘Night on Fire’

Emerging artist Sheridan chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest single “Night on Fire.”

Sheridan
Sheridan. Photo by Derrick Freske.
Sheridan. Photo by Derrick Freske.

On the new song, he said, “After the chaos that was 2020, I wanted to make music that people would want to hear before going out, and while they’re out. This song is about meeting someone that you can’t take your eyes off of. I wrote this with the talented Brandon Colbein on a video call, and we had a great time with this one.” 

He opened up about the warm reception of his previous single “Secrets.” “I was nervous that nobody would listen to it! Seeing that its reached hundreds of thousands of people have shown me that you just have to jump without looking, even if you don’t have everything in order yet. Getting the word out independently can be tough, but my friends have all shown up. I’m really grateful,” he said.

Regarding his future plans, he said, “A couple more singles and producing some visuals for those tracks is my current plan… Hoping to secure a good routine going into 2022.” 

When asked if there will be a music video or lyric video for the new song, he responded, “You’ll have to follow me to find out. My Instagram is @seanatra. Facebook is Sheridan Music. I post my updates there.”

For his listeners, he concluded about “Night on Fire,” “Shoot your shot. You too could set your night on fire. Lots of love.”

“Night on Fire” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on Sheridan and “Night on Fire,” follow him on Instagram.

