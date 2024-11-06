Connect with us

Shazad Latif talks about starring in the film ‘Magpie’

British actor Shazad Latif chatted about starring in the film “Magpie.”
Shazad Latif. Photo Credit: Kevin Scanlon
The synopsis is: “Magpie” is a stylish neo-noir thriller centered on married couple Anette (Daisy Ridley) and Ben (Shazad Latif), whose lives begin to fracture when their daughter is cast alongside a glamorous movie star, Alicia (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz).

As Anette’s suspicions of Ben’s infatuation with Alicia intensify, their secrets and lies threaten to burst to the surface and destroy them all.

‘Magpie’ experience

On his experience in “Magpie,” Latif said, “It was a very interesting project. It was wonderful to work with my friend Tom Bateman, who wrote it, and Daisy Ridley who is also a friend.”

“They are both extremely talented and smart individuals. It was very fun to create and work with them. It was also great to work with Matilda Lutz and Hibba Ahmed and director Sam Yates. All wonderful,” he exclaimed.

When asked what he liked the most about his character, he responded, “It’s hard to say. I liked my character looking back now, but I did have to find reasons and justifications for his behavior.”

“That was the fun of it! Trying to make an almost villain, a real piece of work, almost likable and turn his patheticness into slight comedy to almost win over the audience, again almost,” he added.

Daily inspirations as an actor

Regarding his daily inspirations as an actor, he explained, “The people I see, come into contact with, and make connections with. The natural world around me.”

“Being in the sea or a forest, playing sports and listening to music, watching films, all the wonderful things at our disposal,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he shared, “I want to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and North America.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Latif said, “I’m from the last generation before it really took over. I was born in 1988. I see both sides I guess.”

“Our industry is in a transitional period which is uncertain and scary. Hopefully there is a harmonious result,” he noted.

“In general, technology is wonderful day to day. I guess it’s about balancing our connection to each other and nature while also enjoying virtual reality,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “I would say be sure it’s what you want to do. And if it is never give up!”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he revealed, “Not being stressed. Being able to touch my toes.” 

Closing thoughts on ‘Magpie’

For his fans and viewers, he remarked about “Magpie,” “I want them to feel something. It’s a movie lover’s movie. Enjoy the cinematic experience.” 

    To learn more about actor Shazad Latif, follow him on Instagram.

