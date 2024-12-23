Sharon Lawrence talks about starring in the Off-Broadway show ‘Pen Pals’

Sharon Lawrence. Photo Courtesy of Tell Me A Story Productions

Emmy-nominated actress Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”) chatted about starring in the Off-Broadway show “Pen Pals.”

Lawrence will be joined by her luminous co-star SAG Award winner Catherine Curtin (“Stranger Things” and “Orange is the New Black”) who will play Bernie opposite Lawrence’s Mags.

Lawrence on ‘Pen Pals’

“Pen Pals” was written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas. It is being performed at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in New York City. “I love playing in this theater… it’s a very sweet and welcoming space,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence and Curtin’s run will take place from December 26th to December 29th, 2024.

“It’s a joy to work on something that is so heart-centered right now, and it’s set in 1955 and then, it moves into 50 years after that,” Lawrence said. “We can absolutely relate to many of the issues these women are dealing with now (who started out as girls).”

Each pair of performers will bring their unique chemistry to the roles of Bernie and Mags, two lifelong friends whose deep connection is formed entirely through letters exchanged over five decades.

“It is similar to the ‘Love Letters’ format,” Lawrence admitted. “The two characters are based on Michael Griffo’s mother’s true story. She had a pen pal for all of those years, and they never met until September 11th,, 2001, and they were already in their 70s, and they had been through so much that they only shared with each other in writing.”

Working with Catherine Curtin

On working with Catherine Curtin, Lawrence said, “She is so great. She has a chameleon quality about her, which has always impressed me. She is a comedian, but she has depth and range; her passion for the truth in everything is so deep.”

Lawrence continued, “Catherine grounds everything she does, and you can see it in her work in ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Orange is the New Black.’ She is hilarious and honest, and that combo is not easy to achieve. She really knows how to land a punchline. She hears the rhythm and the music of dialogue, and her goal is always to be fresh and new.”

“We are all going to bring something different to each of these women, and that’s what is thrilling about this kind of show,” she noted.

“This show is truly a dialogue among these two women because of the rhythm that they created and the staging. Every actor that will play these characters will bring something fresh and untouched,” she elaborated.

“We will all get a chance to dig deep with our own experiences, and merge with those characters on the page. We will put our own signature on them,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence on her theater company

“I have a theater company that New York should be aware of because we only do new plays,” Lawrence said.

“It’s a thrill to be a part of such a young, hungry and vibrant group. Also, there are a lot of women leaders in that company, and I am really proud of that,” she added.

‘The Shot’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

Following “Pen Pals,” Lawrence will be performing “The Shot” again, but this time it will be at her alma mater in UNC-Chapel Hill at the PlayMakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre in North Carolina.

Sharon Lawrence will portray Katharine Graham, the publisher of “The Washington Post,” in this one-person show written by Robin Gerber.

“It has been around for a hundred years, and we are very excited to take the show there. It’s a solo play that I’ve been doing for a couple of years about Katharine Graham,” she revealed.

MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast on mental health

Lawrence recalled doing three-time Emmy winner Maurice Benard’s (“General Hospital”) “State of Mind” podcast on mental health.

“That was a great conversation,” she said. “Maurice is really such a good guy, and he is letting us know what it’s like to live a life with mental health issues, and to understand the resources.”

“Maurice makes this topic easy to relate to,” she admitted. “I was excited to share what I’ve learned from Maurice from his ability to embrace mental health and use what he has as an artist to make it more accessible to those of us who aren’t as familiar.”

“Maurice has been a real asset to the mental health community. He has such a good and giving spirit,” she added.

Message for her fans about ‘Pen Pals’

For her fans, she said about the show “Pen Pals,” “Female friendships are probably one of the most resilient blessings that you can have and cultivate.”

To learn more about “Pen Pals,” check out its official website.

For more information on Sharon Lawrence, follow her on Instagram.