Shab talks about her new music and the digital age

Singer-songwriter Shab. Photo Credit: Jordan Knight Photography

Singer-songwriter Shab chatted about her new music and being a part of the digital age.

How did you approach the song selection process for “One Suitcase”?

My last album release, “Infinite Love,” was a couple of years ago — and while I have released a number of singles, we have continued throughout the interim to work in the studio on new compositions. We actually now have something close to 40 songs recorded that we have not released.

The songs on “One Suitcase” are a collection of songs that speak to my life journey – fleeing oppression in Iran and coming to a Western world with very different ideas about freedom, sexuality and a woman’s place in society.

Some of the songs are reflective upon that journey others mark the mental transformation that I have made, particularly when it comes to the subjects of romance and womanhood.

What is your personal favorite song on there and why?

That’s kind of asking me as to which of my kids I love best! But there are probably three songs that stand out for me.

The first of these favorites is the opening track, “Alchemy,” which is almost certainly the most thematically cinematic song that I have done.

“Alchemy” speaks to the decision to spin the dross of a former unsatisfactory life into a golden new age of promise.

Secondly, I love the closing song on the album — which is the title song, “One Suitcase.” The song is a ballad that focuses on the uncertainty and trials associated with seeking out a new life for oneself. This song bookends the album nicely together with “Alchemy.”

But finally, there is a song on the album that is a bit of an ’80s pure pop throwback called “Lipstick” that is sonically lush and incredibly lighthearted and fun. I think that a lot of people are going to discover my music as a result of hearing “Lipstick” for the first time.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

My life and my loves provide probably the two greatest arenas for inspiration. And while those two themes of endearment stand out as dominant, I would also say that events and situations that offend my sensibilities also provide a certain level of inspiration.

Were you going for a certain theme for this album?

“One Suitcase” was intended to serve as a chronicle of my life journey: geographically, culturally, musically and also in regard to my place in the world.

I wanted the album to reflect the rhythmic influences that have shaped my musical outlook as well as the societal dynamics in part shaped my worldview. While a snapshot in time, I wanted “One Suitcase” to reflect everything presently bringing to the party!

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

While it’s hard to imagine reverting to an analog world given the huge conveniences that digital transformation have facilitated, I find a number of the consequences of this shift towards cyberaction troubling.

I feel that a lot of the divisions that of societally occurred have flown from the increasing impersonality of interactions and short attention spans which seek instant gratification and fail to consider ramifications of actions.

I worry about the world in which my kids are now maturing and can only wonder as to how the encroaching advance of artificial intelligence well accelerate these trends.

In such connection, I just returned from a conference at the University of Notre Dame where there was deep and broad discussion of that institution’s new and cross-departmental initiative towards establishing academic leadership in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

And while I cannot speak to the specifics of that program, the one thing that seemed to stand out about advances In Artificial Intelligence is the degree to which its future course will be wholly dependent upon human judgment. Go figure!

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

I frequently tell young artist that they should simply be authentic to themselves. If you try to copy Lady Gaga or Banksy, you are never going to be the best Lady Gaga or Banksy — at least as long as either of them is still on the scene!

Moreover, our Cancel Culture these days in part seems founded upon a hunger for authenticity.

The fact that so many people online today seem determined to expose what they feel is feigned or inauthentic behavior strikes me as being a function of a societal craving for real and true substance in a digital age.

I also tell young artists that no one is going to believe in them if they don’t first believe in themselves.

And finally, using a maxim of Louis Pasteur, I always advise that chance favors the prepared mind. Indeed, my own experience has been that the harder that I work, the luckier I seem to get.

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with someday and why?

While these two artists are really outside of the genres covered by my music, I would probably choose for such a duet either U2 or Coldplay.

While I love both of their music catalogues, the authenticity and continuing social relevance of both groups is astounding – especially with U2.

Also, interaction during breaks with the guys in the bands would be so amazing and would absolutely constitute one of the more memorable experiences of my career.

What does the word success mean to you?

For me, success is an optimization exercise by which I exert my best effort in reaching a targeted and difficult goal.

If I reach a goal with less than reasonably aggressive action, it makes me feel as if I did not set the bar high enough. Success for me is the place where effort meets ambition.

What would you like to tell your fans and listeners about “One Suitcase”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

The essential message that I would like for my listeners to take away from one suitcase is that life is big and beautiful and gorgeous — but that if you want the best out of life, you have to go out and grab it!

To learn more about singer-songwriter Shab, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.