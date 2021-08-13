Serial tech entrepreneur Zachary Swerdlow gets his feet wet as ‘The Rebbe’ TV show producer

Zachary Swerdlow, 31, is a Belgian, Israeli, and Canadian multi-faceted entrepreneur with a colorful and eventful track record at this young age. - Photo courtesy Zachary Swerdlow / Thomas Herd

No matter how successful a person can be and no matter how early or late in life the success comes to him, there is always a lingering thought, a longing for something that transcends material things, a footprint one wants to leave and be remembered for.

One person dedicates his time and almost endless resources to a noble goal of vaccination, another to launching spaceships. The sense of fulfillment and happiness is what one seeks, having achieved success.

Zachary Swerdlow, 31, is a Belgian, Israeli, and Canadian multi-faceted entrepreneur with a colorful and eventful track record at this young age. After getting a degree in economics and finance from the City University London at the age of 22, he moved overseas to work in Hollywood, first in the finance side and later for several years in the production.

In the production, he worked for his own company producing one film called Not Another Celebrity, a movie showing the world of celebrities in a satirical way. He then moved back across the Atlantic to work as an M&A manager for a U.A.E. royal family, a job that taught him a lot about how business is done in the world of rich and famous.

Zachary’s takeaway from that unique job was that he was ripe for his own business, or businesses for that matter. To cut a long story short, ten years after his first paid job, Zachary is now the owner of or a partner in several prospering businesses in various domains: gaming, blockchain, advertising, utility apps, VPN services, and even filmmaking.

Always a fast learner and being the type who does not rest on his laurels, Zachary launched what is now the crown jewel of his array of businesses, General Boost, an ad-tech company that sky-rocketed to the position of a top-tier marketing agency. General Boost’s advertisers are Disney, Gett, Booking.com, Casino.com, Tinder, Trivago, and many other major companies.

In the wake of General Boost’s success, Zachary and partners diversified into other fields, such as travel, blockchain, gaming, apps, etc. At some point, they just stopped taking new clients and focused solely on promoting their own companies. Zachary also co-owns FasterVPN, a joint venture with cloud services provider J2 Global, and is CEO of Trusti.com, a blockchain-based compliance company that assists financial institutions and governments in tracking illegal financial transactions.

With his businesses generating generous and growing cash flow, Zachary can now afford to focus on a different, possibly more fulfilling project that resonates with his love and respect for his people’s not-so-distant history. By doing this, he hopes to quench that personal thirst for broader acclaim and a long memory for his deeds. He does it driven by respect rather than ambition.

Zachary purchased the rights to the New York best-selling book The Rebbe and is set to make a TV show about the life of the famous and respected Lubavitcher Rebbe. The book tracks Schneerson’s—The Rebbe— remarkable life from his birth in Russia in 1902, through his student days in Berlin and Paris, to his rise to global acclaim in New York, where the 20th century’s most influential Jewish leader preached his powerful spiritual message. Inspired by the noble desire and armed with an impressive all-around experience on the set, Zachary’s film-making debut is bound to be a success.

