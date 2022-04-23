Selina Wu is the mob boss queen on ‘General Hospital’

Connect with us

Selina Wu (played by Lydia Look) is the mob boss queen on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital.

Selina Wu (played by acclaimed actress Lydia Look) is the mob boss queen on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital.”

Wu is the leader of the Triad for the Wu family and a member of the Five Families. She is Port Charles’ hottest new vixen in town, and hopefully, she will be here to stay for a long time.

Look has taken the ABC soap opera by storm. She delivers a raw, subtle, and controlled performance as Selina Wu and she showcases the wide spectrum of her character’s layers. Wu is vindictive, manipulative, and ravishing, all in one. She knocks her acting performances out of the ballpark each time.

She has great chemistry with her co-stars Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Kelly Thiebaud (Dr. Britt Westbourne), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford), and Parr Shen (who plays her nephew Brad Cooper on the show).

Wu is causing havoc in Port Charles, and rightfully so. She bought stocks in Deception (with the company going public), and she hosts poker games and parties at the Savoy after she forms a working relationship with Curtis Ashford.

Lydia Looks plays Selina Wu so well that she makes her a character that the audience wants to secretly root for, despite Wu being diabolical and feisty. Look deserves Emmy recognition at a future ceremony for her tremendous acting skills.

Recently, Lydia Look appeared on Maurice Benard’s MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health, which may be seen below.

Her appearance on the MB “State of Mind” podcast earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

