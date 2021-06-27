Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Sean Patrick Flanery headed to Amazon superhero series ‘The Boys’

Emmy award-winning actor Sean Patrick Flanery has been added to the recurring cast of the Amazon superhero series “The Boys” in Season 3. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Sean Patrick Flanery
Sean Patrick Flanery. Photo Credit: John Schell
Sean Patrick Flanery. Photo Credit: John Schell

Emmy award-winning actor Sean Patrick Flanery has been added to the recurring cast of the Amazon superhero series “The Boys.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Flanery will be playing a superhero called “Gunpowder” in Season 3. He is joined by Miles Gaston Villanueva and Nick Wechsler, who will be portraying “Supersonic” and “Blue Hawk” respectively.

According to Deadline, Season 3 of “The Boys” is currently in production in Toronto, Canada. “The Boys” is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson; moreover, it was developed by Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Flanery starred in the martial arts films “Born a Champion” and “American Fighter” both of which earned rave reviews from Digital Journal.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Sean Patrick Flanery back in February of 2021.

In this article:Amazon, Sean Patrick Flanery, Series, Superhero, the boys

You may also like:

'Sister building' to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated 'Sister building' to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated

Life

‘Sister building’ to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated

The mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, said Saturday that he would like to temporarily evacuate residents from the Champlain Towers North building.

13 hours ago
Donald Trump Donald Trump

World

Op-Ed: After hibernating for six months, Trump begins his ‘revenge tour’ in Ohio

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Saturday in Ohio, his first since his supporters' deadly attack on the Capitol.

19 hours ago
Dangerous heatwave impacting Pacific Northwest from Canada to California Dangerous heatwave impacting Pacific Northwest from Canada to California

Tech & Science

Dangerous heatwave impacting Pacific Northwest from Canada to California

Extreme heat warnings blanket much of western Canada, including British Columbia and Alberta, and into California.

13 hours ago
California's famed Venice Beach grapples with homeless problem California's famed Venice Beach grapples with homeless problem

World

California's famed Venice Beach grapples with homeless problem

As many as 200 tents line the oceanfront in this Los Angeles-area town that for decades has been a lure for surfers and tourists.

13 hours ago