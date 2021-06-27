Sean Patrick Flanery headed to Amazon superhero series ‘The Boys’

Sean Patrick Flanery. Photo Credit: John Schell

Emmy award-winning actor Sean Patrick Flanery has been added to the recurring cast of the Amazon superhero series “The Boys.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Flanery will be playing a superhero called “Gunpowder” in Season 3. He is joined by Miles Gaston Villanueva and Nick Wechsler, who will be portraying “Supersonic” and “Blue Hawk” respectively.

According to Deadline, Season 3 of “The Boys” is currently in production in Toronto, Canada. “The Boys” is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson; moreover, it was developed by Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Flanery starred in the martial arts films “Born a Champion” and “American Fighter” both of which earned rave reviews from Digital Journal.

