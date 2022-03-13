Sean Kanan talks about his ‘Way of the Cobra’ book signing

James Lott Junior and Sean Kanan. Photo Courtesy of Sean Kanan

On March 12, Emmy award-winning producer and actor Sean Kanan (“Studio City”) participated in a book signing for his new book “Way of the Cobra” at Barnes and Noble at The Grove. Digital Journal has the recap.

This book signing event and discussion was hosted by media personality James Lott Junior.

Kanan is back on “The Bold and The Beautiful” as Deacon Sharpe.

“Such an amazing event at the Barnes and Noble flagship store,” Kanan exclaimed. “People came from hundreds of miles away to be there. There was an incredible vibe of positivity.”

“I was honored and humbled to see everyone come to support me and the personal empowerment message from my latest book ‘Way of the Cobra’,” he added.

Many of his actor friends and colleagues joined Kanan for this occasion including Natalie Burn, Kate Linder, Annika Noelle, Kimberlin Brown Timothy Woodward Jr., Justin Torkildsen, Scott Turner Schofield, as well as Emmy winners Gregori J. Martin, Kristos Martin, and Carolyn Hennesy.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all of the amazing friends, old and new, who made today’s event at @bneventsgrove for @wayofthecobra a smash,” Kanan posted on Instagram.

