Sean Kanan talks about ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 on Netflix

Sean Kanan in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5. Photo Courtesy of Bonds Baker, Netflix

Emmy winner Sean Kanan chatted about starring in “Cobra Kai” Season 5, where he is reprising his iconic role as Mike Barnes.

In a post on Instagram, Kanan announced that he is excited to be a part of the fifth season of “Cobra Kai,” which will be available on the streaming service Netflix. He revealed that creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg “wrote him an awesome story.”

On being a part of Season 5, Kanan remarked, “I have waited a long time to be a part of the amazing show. I am absolutely humbled that a character that I played over three decades ago still holds a place in the heart of the fans of the ‘Karate Kid’ universe.”

“I haven’t had an advanced look at all of my work so I’m as excited as everyone else for September 9th. Okay, maybe I’m a little more excited if I’m being honest,” he added.

For his dedicated fans, he remarked, “I have really enjoyed all the speculation as to how Mike Barnes will fit into the canvas for Season 5. Almost all of what I’ve heard does not accurately represent what will actually happen.”

“Trust that the big three are master creators of entertainment and they have written me an amazing story,” he said praising co-creators Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg.

“I look forward to hearing what all the fans think about the return of the Bad Boy,” he added.

Kanan also stars as Deacon Sharpe in the hit daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful” on CBS. Kanan is the co-creator of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series “Studio City,” which won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series.”

In addition, Kanan is the author of the empowering book “Way of the Cobra,” which garnered a favorable review. To learn more about “Way of the Cobra,” check out its official website.

To learn more about Sean Kanan, follow him on Instagram.